Explore with your hair with these magical and surprising natural treatments and wear an enviable mane. Try them, you will not regret it!

April 16, 2020

Applying homemade beauty tricks is a very logical option to replace some expensive treatments, and if you do not know what remedies to use to have radiant hair. Breathe easy that we have the solution for you here!

Home remedies for hair

For hair shine: Parsley extract

Parsley has purifying and refreshing properties that make it a common ingredient in many shampoos and conditioners. The freshness eliminates dandruff and itching, as well as the healing effect, it can be used very well to close some wounds.

Split ends: Almond oil The best option!

Almond oil is a very effective product that helps hydrate the hair and eliminates split ends. Likewise, it is a substance capable of eliminating dandruff and dryness caused by the sun, the heat of the dryer, dyes, etc. This product is very easy to find, so you wait to use it.

Eliminate dandruff with Nettle and Vinegar

Another home remedy is made by combining nettle and vinegar. Nettle is a magical plant that prevents dandruff as well as hair loss due to its high content of minerals and vitamins.

Apply this treatment on your head twice a week and it will give you very fast and surprising results.

Avocado and honey for dryness

If you have dry hair, we recommend honey and avocado. To apply it you have to prepare the avocado paste with honey on damp hair and leave it to act for 15 minutes. Finally, rinse with warm water.