To carry out the attack, the researchers use an electro-optical sensor to analyze the sound response of the bulb’s frequency through fluctuations in air pressure that generate the vibrations. To do this, they only need a telescope, the electro-optical sensor (worth about $ 400), a DAC, and a laptop. In total, everything costs less than 1,000 euros.

Lamphone: not even in our room we are safe

All in all, it is possible to hear what is being spoken in that room from more than 100 meters away thanks to measuring the changes in the light emitted by the bulb due to the vibrations of the sound. Thanks to this, it is possible to distinguish a conversation and even a song without having to hack anything. You just have to have a direct line of sight.

In the test, they got about 25 meters away of the bulb, and they put the telescopes in front of a Thorlabs PDA100A2 electro-optical sensor. Later they used an analog to digital conversion (DAC) to convert the electrical signals collected by the sensor into digital information. When they played music and voice recordings in the remote room, the laptop analyzed what it read.

They were able to listen to a speech by Trump and the song Clocks by Coldplay

The sensor is so sensitive that it can pick up vibrations from the bulb in response to sound, even though they are only a few hundred microns. After processing the sound to filter out the noise, they reconstructed the sound recordings with enormous fidelity. So much so, that for example they were able to reproduce an audio of a speech by Trump in such a faithful way that the recognition system of Google recognized it perfectly. The same was true of Coldplay’s Clocks, where Shazam was able to recognize the song. In the following video we can see how it works, and in the final part we can listen to the recordings captured by the system.

However, the system has some limitations. For example, they used a hanging light bulb, and it’s unclear whether one inside a lamp or a fixture on the ceiling would have the same effect. The recordings of Trump and Let it Be were also louder than average human conversation. In turn, the team claims that they used a very cheap sensor and DAC, and that with higher quality ones, quieter conversations can be collected. The led bulbs they also offer an SNR 6.3 times that of an incandescent bulb.

Despite all this, Lamphone opens the door to a new variety of attacks for eavesdropping in real time, since it can allow obtaining information in situations that would otherwise be impossible. In addition, there is always research that improves the already known methods.