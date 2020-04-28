Chia seeds have become a fashionable food lately, and it is not for nothing that it has been acclaimed. As it turns out, this tiny seed has a quantity of vitamins, minerals, proteins and healthy fatty acids in greater quantity than many other foods.

Did you know that chia seeds provide …?

Five times more calcium than cow’s milk

Twice more protein than any seed

Three times more iron than lentils

Twice as much potassium as a banana

Twice as much fiber as oatmeal

Triple the antioxidants of black beans (beans)

Seven times more Omega 3 than salmon

They are very abundant in Omega 3 fatty acids and in trace elements such as magnesium, potassium, copper, manganese, zinc, iron and calcium, making them a great fuel for bones and joints.

To consume them it is better to grind or soak and chew them well to be able to assimilate their nutrients favorably.

We give you the recipe for the typical Chia Pudding, it is very easy and if you have this super food for breakfast, you will have energy for the whole day with the contribution of all its benefits.

Ingredients:

250 ml of almond milk, coconut milk, soy milk (or it can be from cow too)

2 tablespoons of chia seeds

1 tablespoon of sugar, 1 of stevia, 1 of honey or syrup

Vanilla flavoring, lemon or orange zest, or a tablespoon of grated coconut if you prefer. Half a teaspoon of cinnamon too. Choose what you like best.

To accompany fruit in pieces and / or natural yogurt

Process:

1. Place in a cup the seeds with the milk you choose plus the sweetener and flavorings that are of your preference. Mix and let stand at least 45 minutes, it is also an option to leave them overnight in the refrigerator.

You will notice that a gelatinous consistency is formed, that is the texture that is achieved by the mucilage released by the seeds.

2. Add the chopped fruit and a few tablespoons of yogurt if you like. You can also add some walnut or almond. And ready!

