April 15, 2020

Gray hair is a sneaky thief of youth, although it is not a symptom of old age, these can make us look a few years older. The appearance of gray hair is related to a poor diet and other factors such as stress or genetic inheritance.

To avoid showing white hair, we must have a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, drink the minimum amount of water suggested by weight and height, exercise and, of course, use one of these topical natural products.

Walnut leaves: The leaves of the powerful walnut are the favorite choice of those who cover their gray hair with natural remedies, its elaboration is simple, it only requires 50 to 100 grams of walnut leaves boiled in a liter of water, then wait for it to cool and apply it on the hair.

Black pepper: to make this mask we need 2 g of cinnamon and natural yogurt. Mix the ingredients until you get a gray paste and then apply it to all the hair, leave it to work for 1 hour and then stir with water. Repeat 3 times a week to enhance your results.

Black tea: This product stains the hair, which is why it is ideal for dyeing gray hair almost entirely from the first application, as well as providing shine and firmness. To make it, you just have to prepare a well-concentrated infusion of this product and wait for it to cool down to apply it to your hair.

Ivy extract: from the ivy leaves we can extract a powerful substance that helps to counteract the effects of gray hair. To use it we must make a decoction over low heat of 50 gr. of ivy leaves in 1 liter of water, let the infusion cool and then apply to all the hair. Repeat 3 times a week to get results.

