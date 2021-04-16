discover how the Earth has changed in the last 40 years

So you can see how the world has changed in the last 40 years thanks to Google Earth.

The biggest Google Earth update in years has come to introduce a new function in the app, which allows you to check first-hand how the earth has changed over the years. With the Time Lapse function, Google has integrated 24 million satellite images captured during the last 37 years, to offer a unique experience through which it is possible to see how it has affected the passage of time to all places in the world.

If you want check the changes by yourself, we are going to explain how you can use Google Earth’s Time Lapse feature Step by Step.

How to use Google Earth’s Time Lapse mode

As Google itself explains, each Google Earth Time Lapse includes a interactive video on which it is possible to zoom, to see how the planet has changed since 1984.

Accessing Google Earth’s Time Lapse feature is that easy:

Go to the Time Lapse page in Google Earth. Enter the name of the place you want to see in the search bar. Choose one of the Time Lapse.

Upon completion, you will be directed to Google Earth and you will be able to see the interactive video of the place you have chosen.

Google hopes that this tool will give wings to creators and users around the world, so that they will find a way to use these types of videos in their academic and artistic projects. To facilitate this, in addition, more than 800 Time Lapse videos in 2D and 3D for public use, that anyone can use completely free of charge.

Google Earth: how to activate the secret settings for “travel to the past”

To be able to produce each video, Google explains how it has needed to resort to technology called “pixel processing” from Google Earth Engine. In this way, they have combined more than 24 million images taken between 1984 and 2020, which later were processed by thousands of Google Cloud machines.

The result of such a feat was the obtaining of 20 petabytes of satellite images, subsequently integrated into a single video mosaic weighing 4.4 therapixel. In that way, Google claims to have created the video of the largest planet in the world.

Related topics: Apps, Google Apps, Google

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all