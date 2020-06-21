Grimvalor, a great metroidvania for Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android that offers us hours and hours of fun thanks to its excellent gameplay and frantic action.

Playing with a smartphone is much more than enjoying titles like Angry Birds or Candy Crush. The truth is that if we know how to search correctly, in the Google application store we can find great titles that if they were not for mobile phones, they would have greater recognition.

A clear example is the one that we bring you below, Grimvalor. A quite ambitious metroidvania both in its presentation and in its gameplay that confirms that works can be done more than worthy for a mobile phone and that in addition to being well controlled with touch controls offer hours and hours of fun and challenges.

Grimvalor: a metroidvania you can’t miss

Grimvalor is one of those games that you wouldn’t imagine being able to find on a mobile device, but rather it seems like an indie game made to be sold on Steam. However, its Direlight developers, They have only released it for Nintendo Switch and Android and iOS devices. A title that by the way is very reminiscent of the magnificent Castlevania: Symphony of the Night also available to download on Android.

The argument is not very there. An evil that appears out of nowhere, a shadow kingdom and a protagonist who must save it with the only help of his sword. After this, hours and hours of fun while we kill demons and other terrifying creatures, while we overcome platforms and we get stronger and stronger, all with decent graphics and horizontal gameplay but with 3D graphics.

In addition to this, Grimvalor is compatible with remote controls, it allows synchronization in the cloud and it is not necessary to have an internet connection to play. It can be installed on devices with Android 4.4 or higher, it has more than 1,000,000 downloads in the Play Store and a 4.6 star rating out of 5. In addition, the first chapter of the game is completely free and can be played as many times as you want. To enjoy the full game, you have to pay just over 7 euros, although once you try the demo, you will surely buy it for yourself.

Join our Telegram channel to stay on top of all the latest Android hours. If you prefer, you can also insurers on Instagram.

Follow Andro4all