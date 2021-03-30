Discover everything that comes to Disney + in April!

Share

A new month is coming and Disney + has already started preparing to add new content. We tell you all the new titles that are coming!

Disney + came to become one of the favorite platforms of the public. Like its competitors, the streaming service usually adds original content and also other series or movies that already exist on the market. On this occasion, as we are very close to starting a new month, the platform announced which titles will be available from April.

Being so close to the Oscars, Disney + decided that its subscribers should start preparing for the awards. This is how Nomadland will hit the platform at no additional cost on April 30: The film has been awarded various awards and recently triumphed at the Golden Globes with the award

for Best Film (Drama) and Best Direction for Chloé Zhao, in addition to having received 7

BAFTA and 6 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Direction. What’s more

From Nomadland, in April you can find every week other films that were nominated for Academy Awards, but a few years ago.

Everything coming in April!

In addition to Nomadland, Disney + is preparing for the arrival of Solar Opposites, the series from the creator of Rick and Morty, which will premiere its second season on April 9. Other fictions that you can find are: Grey’s Anatomy – Season 17 (April 2), Good Trouble – Season 2 (April 2), Black Narcissus (April 16). Another great novelty, with respect to fictions, is the premiere of El Míster. John Stamos will tell us the story of a temperamental men’s basketball coach who starts teaching a women’s team. The series will hit Disney + on April 16.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the new Marvel series, will continue to release new episodes on a weekly basis. The final episode will be available on April 23. April 19 is International Simpsons Day. Seasons 1-31 of the most legendary family in television history are now available on Disney +.

Share