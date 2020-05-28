Siri is a virtual assistant that you should know in depth in order to express your possibilities. When we combine Siri with Apple Music, there are a few commands that will help us control, choose and get to know our favorite groups a little more. We can even create custom stations.

Since there is no wizard instruction manual, we’ve compiled the most useful Siri Apple Music commands here. Especially useful if we have a HomePod at home.

Siri Commands for Apple Music

Control your music with Siri

These are commands or commands that serve to Siri take action on song playback on Apple Music. They are as follows (all of them preceded by “Hey Siri” or pressing the corresponding button):

Put on some music.

Skip song / next song.

Put the previous song.

Repeat this song.

Stop / pause.

Resume.

Play this song from the beginning.

Make specific music requests to Siri

Of course, you can make specific requests for music to Siri, which will be played. Some of these commands with more or less elaborate, so we recommend you think carefully about the phrase before invoking Siri. The most interesting and useful ones are the following (all of them preceded by “Hey Siri” or pressing the corresponding button):

put [álbum] of [artista]. Example: put Walls of Kings of Leon.

put [emisora de radio]. Example: put Wave Zero.

Put the last album of [artista]. Example: put on the latest CHVRCHES album.

Put the Mix [elige una de las listas automáticas de Apple Music].

Put the disc [álbum] of [artista] after this song.

Put some music on [emoción]. Example: put on some sad music.

Put some [género musical]. Example: put on some jazz.

Put some [artista].

Put my list [nombre de la lista].

Put my list [nombre de la lista] in random.

Put the soundtrack of [nombre de la película].

Put the best songs of [género].

Questions to Siri about music

Siri has a fairly comprehensive information base when it comes to music. Even if don’t always know all the facts, but the following commands may be useful: (all of them preceded by “Hey Siri” or pressing the corresponding button)

When was this song / album released?

Who is he [puesto] of this song? Example: who is the singer of this song?

Give me more information about this artist.

What song is this?

How many songs does this album have?

Give Siri your opinion

Siri also learns from your tastes. For this, it is necessary that indicate what music you like or don’t like. Taking advantage of a song that is playing, use one of the following functions (all of them preceded by “Hey Siri” or pressing the corresponding button):

I like this song. He will mark her with a heart.

I don’t like this song. He will mark her with a crossed out heart.

Don’t put this on again [canción/artista] plus.

Give this song five stars.

Sometimes they work too small variations of these Siri commands for Apple Music. Although the biggest problem is usually when making requests with foreign groups or certain words in English, for example. The best we can do is try and learn those orders that the Apple assistant knows how to best fulfill.

Share



29 useful Siri commands for Apple Music: discover, control and play your music