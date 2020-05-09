By now you will know that the iPhone 11 just go on sale and that, once again, lovers of this brand are waiting impatiently to have it in their hands to check the thousand technological virguerías who is capable of doing this marvelous device.

But what is special about iPhone 11 and why should you buy it? The truth is that everything has gone smoothly in himto pre-sale of this new mobile from Apple. Not surprisingly, Bookings They are being stronger than last year. Therefore, the new mobiles they have been welcomed with open arms by consumers.

Actually, we are talking about three models: iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max. However, the new terminals come with important news regarding their predecessors. Thus, they present new camera settings and the possibility of making calls’Slofies’: selfies on slow motion video (slow motion if you prefer it in English). However, all that is left in trifles without substance next tol U1 chip. And what is it for? Well for improve communication with your mobile. Let’s see what this improvement of the iPhone 11 consists of.

Do you know the U1 chip?

This chip is a system of ultra wide band (Ultra Wide Band) that allows spatial detection. And that improves your life? Well, this chip is capable of detect other iPhone that are present, in addition to a cryptographic communication to reduce possible attacks.

Thus, in the event of theft or loss of your iPhone you will only need another iPhone 11 and 11 Pro to locate it. Uses for the spatial location which is necessary for games of Extended Reality or Virtual Reality or measurements, among others.

It is true that Apple has not added much more about all the advantage who can report the use of this new chip, but a world of great changes is already in sight. So, also, this band is perfect for unlock a car door when we are close and we already know that the Cupertino (California) works in the iCa developmentr that any of these days we will have parked outside the house.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11, we present this new mobile from Apple

iPhone 11 is very similar in design the iPhone XR, although Apple, of course, has raised the ante. Thus, users can enjoy a one more hour of autonomy. Of course, it is not much, but something is already something must think about the company.

Their speakers also deserve a brief review, this new iPhone has spatial audio playback which allows sound to flow around the person who is listening. The speaker power The quality improves ostensibly and now we can go elsewhere with the music.

The iPhone 11 it is very little afraid of dips because Apple has improved its waterproof. Now it is possible to dive into two meters deep for up to 30 minutes. Remember that with the old models only one meter was possible.

If you are a whimsical colors, you have a lot to choose: black, green, yellow, mauve and white. The truth is that green (mint), perhaps because it is a novelty, is the most beautiful and colorful.

The Photographs, With the new iPhone 11, they are of a higher level. Without a doubt, this mobile is what the photography lovers and the digital posture on social networks they were screaming. Thus, their front cameras They have been updated and now have a new 12MP sensor whose vision angle it is even greater than before. In this way, the selfies they will increase their quality. Yes, because the camera is in charge of adjust viewing angle if we are taking a photo or vertical video, and it will also enlarge it if we turn the iPhone and put it in a horizontal position.

We detail below its main characteristics so that you can open your mouth:

screen LCD Liquid Retina 6.1-inch HD.

System of 12 Mpx dual camera with wide angle and ultra wide angle; Night mode, Portrait mode and 4K video up to 60 f / s.

TrueDepth front camera 12 Mpx with Portrait mode, 4K video and slow motion recording.

Face ID to authenticate yourself securely and use ApplePay for the mobile payments we want.

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine 3rd generation.

possibility of fast and wireless charging.

You can choose it with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 PRO with three rear cameras

East new iPhone mobile take the baton from iPhone XS which it intends to replace in our hearts thanks to its three rear cameras and its 5.8-inch (OLED) screen.

The truth is that this dlavishness of cameras is what makes the big difference from the iPhone 11 model outlined in the previous section. You will have at your disposal three different perspectives on an iPhone, a regular, a wide angle and a telephoto with which you can do 2X optical zoom.

The iPhone 11 Pro features a glass back with a matte appearance that you will love as the fingerprints they will not be so marked on your precious phone.

By the way, on the iPhone Pro, if you like immersion and underwater photography, you can treat yourself to being accompanied by your mobile, since it admits up to 4 meters deep. The iPhone has definitely evolved into the AquaiPhone.

Next, we tell you more:

OLED screen 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR.

Waterproof and to dust (4 meters up to 30 minutes, IP68).

System of triple 12 Mpx camera with wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto lens; night mode, portrait mode and 4K video up to 60 f / s.

TrueDepth front camera 12 Mpx with Portrait mode, 4K video and slow motion recording.

Facial identification and ApplePay for mobile payments.

Chip A13 Bionic with 3rd generation Neural Engine.

Fast charge with the included 18W wireless adapter.

You can choose it with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB

iPhone11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro Max, a mobile to dive up to two meters deep

Like the Pro, it has a matte rear glass whose advantages we have already explained, but its screen is somewhat larger because it is 6.5 inches (OLED). It also shares with the PRO the characteristic of Steel frame. Keep in mind that the iPhone 11 is made of aluminum, but with the PRO models, the company has become sophisticated and has opted for steel.

Of course you also have three rear cameras at your entire disposal and the possibility of recording video up to 4K at 60fps.

Here, once again, the details of the new mobile that is coming:

OLED screen Super Retina XDR 6.5 inches.

Waterproof and to dust (4 meters up to 30 minutes, IP68).

System of triple 12 Mpx camera with wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto; Night mode, Portrait mode and 4K video up to 60 f / s.

12 Mpx TrueDepth front camera with portrait mode, 4K video and slow motion recording

Face ID to authenticate yourself securely and use ApplePay for whatever you want.

Chip A13 Bionic with 3rd generation Neural Engine.

You can choose it with 64GB / 128GB / 256GBQuick charge with the included 18W adapter and the possibility of recharging it wirelessly.

