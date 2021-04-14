Discover all the keys to bitcoin: what is a token?

A simple definition of token would be the following: “They are objects similar to coins, but unlike the latter, they lack value”. Does this detract from its importance or value? Not at all, because its issuer is the one who contributes and determines a certain value in legal tender such as the dollar or euro.

A clear example of this could be associated with the casino chips. You go and ask for 1000 euros in chips, you use them inside the casino, when you withdraw you go through the cashier and they transform them back into legal tender. In other words, the casino assigns them a value to be used only within it. But this does not mean that they lose value or depreciate in value. You won 100 euros and it is 100 euros that the casino will give you at the end of the game.

The same happens with cryptographic digital tokens that are created within the blockchain to give it value, determine rules and uses. Satoshi was the great creator of this technology with the origin of bitcoin. The tokens are created by private parties, have no legal value and can be exchanged. But digital tokens have something that a traditional one does not have, avoid counterfeiting and double spending.

What are their characteristics?

Now we are going to detail a little more what we exposed previously to better understand what a token is:

They have no real value, since they are creations that lack it and are not subject to any law.

They do not depend on any state or banking organization.

They are created with materials of very little value, in the case of cryptographic digital tokens, they are as simple as creating and running any program.

Own control system, since it is the creator who defines operating rules that are controlled by the blockchain.

They are safe and non-falsifiable thanks to the blockchain.

How does a cryptographic digital token work?

A token does not work for its own sake, but rather depends on two large parts for it to have value:

The token must be developed within a platform, in this case on the blockchain.

Through the programming on which the tokens are based, we can assign their characteristics, which they can store or not, and the protocols that will define their operation. It should be noted that each token is based on a specific programming, for bitcoin we will use bitcoin script and for ethereum, solidity.

How does a token work?

Let’s take the ethereum token as an example. A Token Tether is the digital representation of a US dollar and runs on the Ethereum blockchain. This serves two points:

We want to represent the possession of a dollar on the Ethereum blockchain

The Tether token is manageable within the parameters that allow its programming created especially for Ethereum, using a smart contract and the Ethereum ERC-20 token standard.

When we have a Tether token, we have digital possession of a dollar. We can trade and trade that digital dollar on the Ethereum blockchain. When we make a Tether transaction, a certain amount of it is moved from our address to the destination address. In the process, we create a special transaction that is processed by Ethereum and charged a commission. Once the transaction is accepted by the network, the Tether token that we have sent will go from being ours to being the property of the owner of the destination address.

What is the difference between token and cryptocurrency?

At this point it is good to mark the difference between both definitions so as not to lead to confusion:

Cryptocurrency is a medium of exchange that has its own blockchain and does not depend on any system for its operation.

A token is created to represent something and they depend on another system to exist, in this case the blockchain.

In other words, a cryptocurrency is a good in itself feasible to be exchanged, while the token is the medium that represents a good thanks to the rules and norms defined in the blockchain.

What types of token are there?

We can divide the tokens into three categories:

Security Token: It is linked to security or traditional financial values. Understanding by traditional value, any interchangeable financial asset such as bonds, swaps or futures. This allows companies a decentralized control of them, in addition to greater security, cost reduction and easier handling. By representing real value, countries enforce their laws on these creations

Utility Token: They are a type of utility token that allows anyone who has one in their possession to access products and services that are provided by a private party. Unlike the previous one, these are unregulated and are more of a promise than something tangible. This would be the Initial Coin Offering or ICOs with which a company puts these tokens up for sale to obtain financing. For this, they offer us a certain amount of tokens for when the company starts its projects. It would be an access coupon

Equity Token: These are related to the first as they function as a digital representation of a traditional stock asset. These can also be regulated by law, but they are more flexible. What has aroused the interest of using them more than the first

What are the most famous blockchain platforms?

The most prominent blockchain platforms coincide with the most used cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin: The bitcoin blockchain is the most used platform for creating tokens. Colored coins is a clear example of the implementation of tokens on this cryptocurrency. Omni Layer and RSK run on said platform successfully.

Ethereum: This was created in order to become a platform to develop tokens. It contains at least 250,000 different tokens running on its blockchain.

– Can we apply tokens and blockchain technology to any type of asset?

Undoubtedly, a new field of opportunities opens with what has been called Tokenization. Real-world assets such as real estate, stocks, bonds, raw materials, etc. can be converted into digital format. NFTs, for example, are opening a new world to artists, gaming, etc.

It is one of the clearest and most intuitive applications of tokenization. Allowing to operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with access to global liquidity without having a securities account, in a fractional way (buying a part of a share) and without commissions is, without a doubt, the future of the classic income market variable.

– Besides Ethereum, what other token platforms could we highlight?

Ethereum is placed in the first place thanks to the number of developers it has, the standardization it achieves with its native tokens and the EVM. However, we have seen how Binance with its BSC has put the batteries and is offering a great alternative in terms of cost and interoperability that, without a doubt, places it in a very good position.

