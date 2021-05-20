discover a new property of water bears

If you feel like you’re having a bad day, consider that a tardigrade has been frozen, shoved into a gun, and fired at a speed between 0.556 and 1 km / s. Well, actually it hasn’t been just one, but a group of them.

It is not the first time that science has put these animals, also known as water bears. They are extremely resistant, able to withstand very high or very low temperatures, the vacuum of space, cosmic radiation or environments with very high concentrations of salt. They have even been tried to boil them. And they survive. That resistance has made them very interesting beings to investigate the possibility of there being extraterrestrial life.

For this reason, they continue to seek their limits, with experiments like the one just carried out by two scientists from the Kent University, in the United Kingdom. But why have they decided to shoot them as if they were projectiles?

The superpowers of the tardigrade

Although the great resistance of the tardigrade has been attracting the attention of science for many years, it was in 2019 that interest took a new direction.

Thousands of dehydrated tardigrades were on board Beresheet

Beresheet, a Israeli lunar probe, failed in its mission to bring a ship from this country to our satellite for the first time. It did so by crashing into the selenite surface, just minutes before landing.

In it, a lunar library, whose objective was to deposit on the Moon a summary of human knowledge. It consisted of a device the size of a DVD, consisting of 30 million pages, including the entire English Wikipedia, various works of classical literature and even the tricks of David Copperfield. If intelligent life existed on the Moon, they would discover that human beings have wonderful literature, but also that we do not always consult the best sources and that we can become a bit of a liar. It was not a bad representation, of course.

However, those responsible for the mission seemed little. Therefore, they added to this device several layers of epoxy resin These included, for example, samples of human DNA, hair follicles, samples of some sacred trees and thousands of dehydrated tardigrades. In its day it was suggested that, despite the accident, that mission could have served to deposit life on the Moon.

Tardigrades are known to be resistant to conditions as extreme as those of our satellites. However, doubts remained as to whether they would withstand the great impact with which Beresheet landed on their destination. The consolation remains that the epoxy resin sheets could have cushioned the blow somewhat, but it is not known if that would be enough. Therefore, these scientists planned an experiment to see if a tardigrade can survive after launch like a projectile.

In addition, it would serve to verify the realism of the panspermia, which argues that life could be distributed through space through the impact between asteroid planets and meteorites.

This was the experiment

To carry out this study, the results of which have recently been published in Astrobiology, the authors used a hyperdrive gun. It works in two stages. In the first he uses gunpowder, like a normal firearm. In the second, on the other hand, it uses a light gas, such as helium or hydrogen, placed under rapid pressurization. Thus, it is possible to obtain speeds of up to 8 kilometers per second.

Water bears froze into hibernation

The projectiles were composed of nylon structures in which two or three specimens of Hypsibius dujardini, a kind of tardigrade come from fresh water. These structures were frozen, so that the animals entered a state of hibernation, known as you n. They were then introduced into the weapon and launched at speeds ranging from 0.556 km / s and 1 km / s.

They were ready to shoot them towards some sand targets, which were then loaded into water columns to isolate tardigrades. On the other hand, 20 tardigrades were frozen, but not fired, so that they could be used as a control.

Once recovered, they proceeded to check how long they took to recover from hibernation. The faster they did it, the less damaged they would be.

No tardigrade in the control group took more than 8 or 9 hours. Those who were in the projectiles spent more time, of course. However, those in which the rate of fire had been below the 0.825 kilometers per second they recovered intact. From then on only fragments could be recovered.

What does all this imply?

The vertical speed at the time of the Beresheet impact was 134.3 m / s or, what is the same, 0.134 km / s. Instead, the horizontal was 946.7 m / s (0.947 km / s). The first would be totally within the limits considered safe. The second no. However, it could be expected to have recovered an intact tardigrade. In any case, to know for sure it would be necessary to try to recover them in future missions and, once back on Earth, rehydrate them. If some survived, they would be the living things that would have spent the longest time on our satellite.

Refering to panspermia, the impacts of some asteroids and meteorites are within the safe range, so they could survive.

Definitely, if there is a living being, of which we know, that could have survived a rough space travel, it would be a tardigrade. That is one of the conclusions of this study that has found some of the limits of these animals. But you have to recognize one thing. What limits!

