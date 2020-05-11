CBS All Access has released the official trailer for the second season of the modern reinvention of ‘The Twilight Zone’ sponsored by Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg as executive producers.

A second season that “uses the introspection and exploration of the self to bring viewers to a family dimension” brand new in the United States on June 25, without Syfy currently setting a date for our country.

Without further ado, the trailer, poster, titles, cast, writers and directors of the ten episodes of this second season, below.

Escape 🌀 Stream all episodes of the new season hosted by @JordanPeele. June 25th, only on CBS All Access. https://t.co/sozRWJ9r6F pic.twitter.com/Aztk7nv2Jb The Twilight Zone (@TheTwilightZone) May 11, 2020

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.

“8”

Starring Joel McHale and Brandon Jay McLaren.

Written by Glen Morgan.

Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

“A Human Face”

Starring Jenna Elfman, Chris Meloni, and Tavi Gevinson.

Written by Alex Rubens.

Directed by Christina Choe.

“Among The Untrodden”

Starring Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy.

Written by Heather Anne Campbell.

Directed by Tayarisha Poe.

“A Small Town”

Starring Damon Wayans Jr., David Krumholtz, Natalie Martinez, and Paula Newsome.

Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due.

Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda.

“Downtime”

Starring Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo and Tony Hale.

Written by Jordan Peele.

Directed by J.D. Dillard.

“Meet in the Middle”

Starring Jimmi Simpson and Gillian Jacobs.

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini.

Directed by Mathias Herndl.

“Ovation”

Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Tawny Newsome, Sky Ferreira, Paul F. Tompkins, and Thomas Lennon.

Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini.

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour.

“The Who of You”

Starring Ethan Embry, Daniel Sunjata, and Billy Porter.

Written by Win Rosenfeld.

Directed by Peter Atencio.

“Try, Try”

Starring Topher Grace and Kylie Bunbury.

Written by Alex Rubens.

Directed by Jennifer McGowan.

“You Might Also Like”

Starring Gretchen Mol and Greta Lee.

Written and Directed by Osgood Perkins.