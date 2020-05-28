Over the years and the solidification of YouTube as one of the main platform for sharing videos on the internet, many independent content producers have started to make well-produced and well-edited videos. Most of the most used editing programs on the market, such as Adobe Premiere Pro and Final Cut, are expensive and available only for computers, because they have several resources and need a lot of memory space and machine power to be installed and work correctly.

However, with the rise of other short video platforms, such as IGTV and mainly TikTok, the demand for mobile apps to make simpler and faster edits. Several companies were already in this business and others ventured, seeking to be the answer for both casual producers, who just want to share some idea or joke with their followers, even content producers looking for a complete program with the main resources found in the most professional software. .

and separated five of the best, both for those looking for an app to do something fast, but well produced, and for those who want an experience closer to the programs available for computers. Check out:

Vlogit

Vlogit is a simple to use application and has several useful resources for vloggers and content producers focused on social networks.

The program is developed by Wondershare Software, known among visual producers for Filmora, a very accessible editing software for beginners in the video editing business. The developer had already entered the mobile market with the FilmoraGO, a simplified version of its main program, but the Vlogit is the company’s bet to attract those who produce to social networks.

As its name suggests, this application is especially geared towards vloggers, that is, who makes videos of himself talking about or showing his personal life. Despite this, Vlogit is quite versatile. With a focus on videos for social networks, the application has some facilities, such as predefined filters, stickers and emojis, text animations customizable for intros and a creator of thumbnails or video thumbnails, a facility mainly for YouTubers.

However, it is not difficult to get lost in the timeline the first times you use the app. That’s because the application doesn’t exactly have a timeline, each video clip must be edited individually. The editing within the clips, however, is quite complete and intuitive. It also has a Picture-in-Picture, where you can add videos and photos on top of another video, which can be done within the clip itself.

The main advantage of the app is that it is free and have no watermark for those who register with an email or social network. It is possible to save the project in FullHD quality (1080p) without loss of quality or share directly on social networks.

InShot

InShot has a proposal similar to Vlogit, but it is a little more limited with respect to resources available in the free version.

The video editing application from InShot has the same proposal as Vlogit, bringing standard proportions for each social network, be Instagram, IGTV, TikTok or YouTube. It also has stickers and emojis, free songs For use, audio effects, transitions and filters.

It is not necessary to register in the application to use the features, but some effects, transitions, animations and filters are blocked for the exclusive use of premium users. In the free version, the video has watermark, but it can be withdrawal when watching an advertisement.

Like Vlogit, InShot does not support multi-layer video, only audio and stickers. However, he does not have the Picture-in-Picture option for videos. For this and some other factors, it is a little more limited than the previous one, but it remains a good application, especially for beginners. Videos can also be saved to FullHD quality (1080p) and can be shared directly on social networks.

InShot Inc. also has a version of this application geared especially for YouTubers which has some extra functions, like bigger cutting accuracy, application more free and accurate effects in the video and largest bank of music and sound effects.

Cute CUT

Cute CUT has a timeline with multiple layers of video, audio and image, but is limited to just 30 seconds in the free version.

This application is in the middle between the simplest and the most professional. Its great differential in relation to the previous ones is the fact of having a timeline with multilayer support. This means that you can add and remove media, be it videos, photos, music or stickers, directly on the timeline and from freer form.

The application interface not so friendly and intuitive as in the previous two programs, but it is also easy to use after getting used with the visual. Unlike desktop editors, where the video from the top layers overlaps the bottom, the logic in this application is reversed. You also need to add layers and videos exactly in the order you want them to appear, since it is not possible to change the position layers later.

Another differential of this application in relation to the others on the list is the possibility of draw on the screen both freehand and with the addition of predefined shapes such as circles, squares and stars. This can be very useful for tutorial videos, for example, to highlight a specific region of the video.

The big problem with this application is its limitation in the free version. When the video is saved, only the Initial 30 seconds are rendered and the watermark is not removable. For this, you need to buy the Pro version for R $ 18.99.

PowerDirector

PowerDirector is a port of the computer version for mobile devices and has several professional editing features, such as masks and Chroma Key.

O PowerDirector is another video editing software that can be found and used on computers, but CyberLink decided to bring its product also to the mobile market. This is precisely why it is the application with the interface more like computer programs. Unlike the previous ones, the editing is done with the horizontal cell, which allows you to see a larger area of ​​the timeline, but less layers.

As a more professional editor, he it’s not that intuitive to use, but it presents several high-quality filter tools and video effects. Through it, you can make a video in Chroma Key (remove the background from a green screen video) or create masks. It is also possible to set the volume not only for each video and audio clip, but also for each layer.

In the free version it is possible to create up to three layers of visual elements (videos, photos, texts, stickers) on top of the background video layer and up to three layers of audio and save the video to HD format (720p). The file can also be sent directly to social networks. despite have watermark, she is the more subtle among the applications on this list and does not attract attention.

In the premium version of the application, in addition to the largest possible number of layers, they are also available various video effects and extra filters, in addition to video stabilizer, one of the program’s great differentials. Another differential is the quality of the rendered video, which can reach 4K resolution. The paid version costs R $ 18.99 per month or R $ 37.99 on a quarterly basis.

KineMaster

KineMaster is one of the most complete video editing applications for mobile, with professional audio editing and equalization capabilities.

O KineMaster, among the applications on this list, it is for sure the most complete in terms of resources. Like PowerDirector, KineMaster has several professional editing features, such as Chroma Key and masks, and horizontal interface with multilayer timeline, but it differs greatly by audio equalization options.

The application has several sound functions, such as determining points at which the audio volume of a video gets higher or lower, simulations of reverberation, voice modifiers predefined and extracting audio from video to use it independently. It is also possible draw on the screen, as in Cute CUT.

Even in the free version there is no limit to overlay layers for images, text, stickers and audio, only for video overlay layers, limited to two layers above the background video. Besides that, some premium features and color correction options of the videos are blocked in the free app. THE watermark is more apparent than PowerDirector, even though it’s not that attractive, and not removable with advertisements. Videos can be saved in FullHD (1080p) or sent directly to any social network.

To take advantage of all the features of KineMaster, there are two types of subscription: the monthly fee of R $ 14.60 and the annual fee of R $ 96.90.

