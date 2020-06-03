© Provided by AS

.

PlayStation users continue to enjoy the great discounts being offered from May 25 to June 8, in physical stores, thanks to the Days of Play. Further, from today, June 3, until 17 this month, They will be able to take advantage of them through digital platforms.

Beyond the sales in games and PS RV, we want to focus on those that affect the subscriptions of PS Plus and PS Now. So that you are always connected with your friends and enjoy games that have marked past generations!

Always connected with PS Plus

The best way to stay connected and play streaming with your friends and family is PS Plus. For it, PlayStation reduces the 12-month subscription by 30%, lowering its price from 59.99 euros to 41.99 euros. In addition, it is available to all PS4 users and, as we have previously mentioned, you can buy it in physical stores (from May 25 to June 8) and in the PS Store (from June 3 to 17).

Join and connect with the more than 38 million players available to play online worldwide. You can also expand your library of PS4 games at no additional cost with the new June games, such as Call of Duty WWII or Star Wars Battlefront II.

We have a surprise, #Pluser! One of the JUNE #JuegosDelMes is coming up: Enjoy #CallOfDutyWWII from TOMORROW! Also, during #DaysOfPlay you will have a discount tailored to your #PSPlus annual subscription with a 30% discount. https://t.co/OesZGkvZkH pic.twitter.com/OzpXBLlmGv – PlayStation Plus ES (@PSPlusES) May 25, 2020

Premium service

With the Premium service you will enjoy great advantages: have access to game demos, free downloadable content, a rewards program in PS Plus Rewards or other exclusive discounts. And without forgetting that you get the most out of the new multiplayer games and communicate the PS4 (Open Series) tournaments that are going to be enabled from this month.

Enjoy over 700 games with up to 30% discount on PS Now

PS Now allows you to download and play titles that you lost at the time. The subscription service that gives you access to more than 700 games on PS4, PS3 and PS2 for a fee that can be monthly, quarterly or annually the subscription is reduced by 30% for twelve months or 20%, for three months. With this service you can also play streaming on PS4 and PC.

We are referring to a service with a multitude of amazing games available at the moment and that is presented as a great bet for the present and future of generations of consoles. At, new titles are added to the more than 700 games available every month (In April and May Marvel’s Spider-Man or R6S, among others, have come out and in June: Nascar Heat 4, Metro Exodus and Dishonored 2) and you can find bestselling hits, PlayStation exclusives or adventures for the whole family.

.

You have to choose different prices and subscriptions: from 9.99 euros per month; 24.99 euros quarterly (with 20% discount on Days of Play); or 59.99 euros a year (with 30% discount on Days of Play).

.

Further, with a free seven-day trial to try the only way to play some of the best PlayStation games on a Windows PC or laptop.