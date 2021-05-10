discounts of up to 50%

Today begins the «Trust Week» in PC Components nine days in which we can find a whole assortment of brand products under succulent discounts that they will reach up to 50% discount. A unique opportunity to renew or introduce ourselves to the world of gaming, with classic peripherals such as keyboards, mice or headphones, and even more dedicated products such as chairs or desk tables.

But that’s not all, since if on the other hand what interests us is to update our workspace, we can also find several of the specialized products for office automation on sale.

So, with some offers that will be available until next Wednesday, May 19In case you prefer to save time and find out which product is the one that best suits your needs, below we will summarize some of the most outstanding accessories from Trust:

Trust Week: gaming deals

What better way to feel like a true gamer from head to toe than starting with this first one, crowning ourselves with headphones GXT 433 Pylo (reviewed on our website) equipped with powerful speaker units and can be connected to a PC, console, smartphone or tablet to enjoy excellent sound and comfort at all times. The large, soft ear cushions are made from comfortable retractable foam to ensure that the headphones fit snugly on your head.

An adjustable headband with attractive polished metal details and a classic camo print adds a modern finish to these headphones. Pylo’s feature powerful 50mm speaker units for deep bass and clean highs. In addition, you can give clear directions to your colleagues through the folding microphone.

Passing thus to the hands, on the one hand we will meet the GXT 960 Graphin, which, as we saw in our review, is presented as an ultralight design mouse with a honeycomb structure that weighs only 74 grams, along with unique RGB lighting effects.

In addition, its advanced optical sensor with an adjustable resolution of 200 to 10,000 dpi, coupled with the presence of ultra-low friction sliding pads and its zero-drag braided cable, give it all the speed necessary for the most dynamic games.

On the other hand, the gamer setup would not be complete without the best possible keyboard. We thus meet the GXT 833 Thado TKL, a “Ten Key Less” design keyboard with a 20% smaller format that maintains the same stability and comfort of any full keyboard, greatly improving its usefulness. And it is that this size is perfect both to optimize the space of our desk and to facilitate its transport, which is an advantage for those gamers who take their keyboard to any game.

All this while maintaining, as we said, a metallic body that gives it a robust design, with some essential additions such as multi-color LED lighting. In addition, we will also have the support of some improvement technologies such as anti-ghosting, which allows up to 10 buttons to be pressed simultaneously; or its 12 direct access keys to multimedia content, which ensure full control of music and videos.

.

But what if I don’t have room for all these peripherals? Don’t worry as you count on an oversized gaming desk, Adjustable in height, and capable of holding up to three monitors, it is essential for gamers, as can be seen in most of the live shows performed by streamers in Spain and other parts of the world, with high-quality options such as the GXT 1190 Magnicus.

Beyond the common tables, this desk has the necessary space to play as a team or alone, including interesting accessories so that we do not have to leave our position at any time, such as a built-in Qi wireless charger for the phone, a cable management system out of sight, and a mouse and keyboard pad that will cover the entire desktop surface, guaranteeing total freedom of movement.

In addition, its ergonomic shape with curved front edge and height-adjustable legs They allow us a comfortable playing position at all times, also adding some extras for our breaks, with a headphone holder and a cup holder located on the side, helping us to keep the main surface always clear.

Although a table is useless if it is not accompanied by a good chair, one of the most important accessories for a gamer, since a good playing position is essential to avoid annoying body aches after long gaming sessions.

For this reason, the members of the “Top Gamers Academy” opted to trust Trust, equipping all their facilities the GXT 707 Rest, an ergonomic and adjustable chair designed to play comfortably for hours. And it is that with a 360º rotating functionality, a reclining seat from 90º to 180º, some foam seats covered with fabric and leatherette, and removable and adjustable cushions for the back and neck, this chair promises the most optimal comfort.

Trust Week: telecommuting and office automation offers

Ymo wireless products help keep your desk clean and boost productivity. Your wireless settings makes it possible to keep the workspace free of cables and, in addition, it has additional functions to multiply productivity, such as its shortcuts for Office, applications such as calculator or multimedia content.

Regarding the keyboard, its keys are 50% quieter than conventional models, which means that even those users who type hard will not disturb their colleagues or family, whether they are in the office or at home. Furthermore, this keyboard has been designed to be spill resistant so it is protected against falling liquids.

For its part, the mouse will also come equipped with some silent click buttons, also adding some design changes such as a more pronounced ergonomic shape, although equally adapted in an ambidextrous way, also adding some rubber sides to provide a firmer grip.

And thanks to 13 function keys and the dpi switch of the mouse that allows you to adjust the speed of the cursor with the push of a button, you can have total control over your work, making Trust Ymo a highly recommended pack.