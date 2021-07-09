Discounts for tuition and taxes

The Secretariats of Finance of Bogotá and Cundinamarca deployed a whole arsenal of discounts and tax benefits, with which they seek to attract vehicle owners so that they register them both in the capital of the country and in any of the transit agencies of the department.

In the District, the tax benefits approved by the Council under Agreement 780 are specifically for new electric and / or hybrid vehicles (individuals and taxis) that are registered in Bogotá, which will have, from the year following their registration until 2030, annual discounts on their tax ranging between 40 and 70 percent.

This means that new private electric vehicles that are registered in Bogotá during this 2021 will be entitled to a discount in 2022 of 60 percent of the tax of vehicles, a benefit that will be maintained for the next five years.

Also, the vehicles New electric taxi-type public service that are registered in Bogotá will enjoy discount of 70 percent of the tax for the five years following the one in which they are registered.

New hybrid electric vehicles for private use that are registered in Bogotá will have access to a 40 percent reduction in vehicle tax for the five years following the one in which they are registered. Hybrid vehicles with gas are excluded from this benefit.. In addition, electric taxi-type public service vehicles already registered in Bogotá will be entitled to a 70 percent discount on the tax for five years.

In Cundinamarca

The Cundinamarca Ministry of Finance also announced a series of measures to encourage registration and the collection of vehicle tax in the department, but, unlike Bogotá, it does include internal combustion engine vehicles among the beneficiaries.

In this case, the tax benefits for those who buy a new vehicle during 2021 and register it in Cundinamarca they will have a discount for the following year of 50 percent in the value of the tax and 20 percent in the second year.

Likewise, those who purchase hybrid vehicles and register them in Cundinamarca will receive a benefit of 40 percent off tax during the five years following enrollment.

In addition, those who registered their cars during 2020 will pay the tax this year with a 50 percent discount, plus ten percent for prompt payment, before July 16.

Likewise, Cundinamarca implemented new communication channels that allow the taxpayer to carry out agile procedures, without lines and without the need to move from one place to another. For it It had 10 rooms for personalized virtual attention, which can be entered by scanning the QR code to resolve any concerns.

With this process they have already achieved 45,000 new license plates, the highest number in recent years, with the plus that this process is done in just one day.