Discounted cars | The biggest sales in May 2021

We announced in our May price report that average new car prices were starting to decline. Good news, finally, after a rather bleak outlook in the automotive sector for a year and a half.

It all started with emissions penalties for brands, which caused manufacturers to focus on electrified models for which demand is still low… and more expensive. The pandemic turned everything upside down and, although it seems that the worst from a health point of view is over, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the economic sphere.

It seems that in the second half car sales should take off. Vaccination records are broken every week, tourism could once again bring in income and there are purchase aids with the Moves III Plan, which facilitates access to electric technology (plug-in hybrids and electric cars), making them more competitive and clearing up doubts.

Now discounts on new cars are added. If last month they were 13.89%, now they reach the 14.15%. And beware, subsidies are not included here (higher if you retire a car that is more than 7 years old). Discounts vary notably depending on their size and body, as you can see in this table:

This study is carried out based on thousands of specific offers at a specific moment. You must contact the dealer that performs it to receive more information, since they can include some classics (or have already sold the car to which the offer in question corresponds). It may happen that the offer you are interested in is made by a dealer too far from your home … in that case, don’t worry, because autos.com informs you of what dealer in your province (and the closest) has the best prices for the car you are looking for.

Microurbanos. Average discount: 17.3%

Almost one point improvement in discounts this month. The most lowered happens to be the Peugeot 108, with almost identical offers for the Citroën C1, both with the 1.0 engine of 72 CV. The third step of the podium is for the Hyundai i10, which overtakes the Kia Picanto. A bit further, the Toyota Aygo, twin of the first two.

Micro-urban cabrio. Average discount: 6.9%

The discounts of the smallest convertibles fall three tenths. The most lowered is the Smart fortwo Cabrio first continues. Like last month, good discounts also for the Peugeot 108 Top! and C1 Airscape and further away from the Fiat 500C (with micro-hybrid or electric motor).

Utilitarian. Average discount: 19.2%

It follows the Peugeot 208 as the lowest model. But watch out for the Skoda Fabia this month, the next generation of which will be in showrooms very soon. The Citroën C3, completes the podium, which is approaching the Ford Fiesta and the Seat Ibiza, with the renewal very close already.

Small SUV. Average discount: 15.8%

Discounts very similar to last month. But a lot of movement in the upper part. For starters, the Kia Stonic improves the offerings and beats the Citroën C3 Aircross, whose renewal is very close. Also watch out for the Ford Puma offers, ahead of the Seat Arona, which will be updated in a few months.

Compact Average discount: 14.8%

Almost identical sales in May as in April. The Peugeot 308 is on sale (its replacement is already known) and now the Hyundai i30 is the model with the best discounts, followed by the Kia Ceed. The Citroën C4 (see test) and the Seat León fight to get on the podium … and watch out for the Skoda Scala prices.

Compact saloons. Average discount: 13.1%

The Citroën C-Elysee retakes the first position, ahead of the Hyundai i30 Fastback or the Toyota Corolla Sedan.

Compact coupes. Average discount: 8.8%

Average discounts for this type of car are lowered with the most passionate customer in mind. There are no changes. We again find the best discounts on the BMW 2 Series Coupé, followed by the Subaru BRZ, the Audi TT and the Toyota GT86.

Family compacts: Average discount: 17.9%

Discounts go up a few tenths, although the Peugeot 308 SW continues as the lowest model. The Kia Ceed Tourer climbs positions and the Seat León Sportstourer completes the podium (see test). A hybrid almost does not enter those positions. The Suzuki Swace has to settle for the fourth position (see test).

Compact convertibles. Average discount: 7.9%

Discounts in this segment fell for the second consecutive month, led, again, by the BMW Z4, with discounts very similar to those of the BMW 2 Series Convertible. The Audi TT Roadster completes the discount podium, ahead of the Mazda MX-5 (see test).

Compact minivans: Average discount: 19.4%

They greatly improve the average discounts of these vehicles that have the practicality by flag. There is still no change in the top positions: Leading the Peugeot Rifter (see test), followed by the Opel Combo Life and the Citroën Berlingo. A little further away is the Toyota Proace City Verso (see test).

Compact SUV. Average discount: 15.1%

The discounts earn four tenths. And lower model change, which is now the Citroën C5 Aircross. Good offers for the Kia Xceed and the Peugeot 3008, these two betting on plug-in hybrid mechanics. What do you prefer conventional mechanics? Well, take a look at the Kia Sportage and the Seat Ateca.

Medium saloons. Average discount: 12.9%

Slight rise in average discounts. The most lowered model this month is the Opel Insignia, followed by the Skoda Superb. The Peugeot 508 also offers good discounts and this month watch out for the Lexus IS, which is in absolute liquidation.

Medium family cars. Average discount: 14.2%

A few tenth sales get worse in this segment so fabulous to travel. The Peugeot 508 SW continues to command the discounts, which manages to improve those of the Volvo V60. Rounding out the podium is the Skoda Superb Combi (see test) and good sales in May also for the Opel Insginia Sports Tourer.

Midsize coupes: Average discount: 8.6%

The sales in this category improve a few tenths. It maintains the first position regarding discounts for the Lexus RC, ahead of the Mercedes C-Class Coupé and the Audi A5, which cuts distances. Good prices also for the Ford Mustang.

Medium convertibles: Average discount: 8.4%

The sales in this category worsen a tenth. It continues to lead the Mercedes C-Class Convertible, beating the BMW 4 Series Convertible and the Audi A5 Convertible. No change since March.

Large minivans. Average discount: 15.9%

It seems that vans are becoming fashionable as discounts fall for the second month. The Opel Zafira Life is still the most lowered minivan (see test), ahead of the Toyota ProAce Verso and the Peugeot Traveler (all are more or less the same model). If you are looking for more refinement, pay attention to the Ford S-MAX or the Seat Alhambra, which have good offers too.

Family SUV. Average discount: 13.4%

The sales in this segment worsen a few tenths. And look at the model with more discounts, which is the Volvo XC60. It surpasses those offered by the Seat Tarraco and the Skoda Kodiaq (this could lower more since its replacement has already been presented). A little further back we have the Kia Sorento and the Peugeot 5008 (see test).

Large saloons. Average discount: 11.3%

Discounts in this category fall. The leader is still the Volvo S90, ahead (new) of the Lexus ES. At a further distance we see the Mercedes E-Class and the BMW 5 Series. The Audi A6 continues to approach (in discounts)

Large relatives. Average discount: 11.9%

They improve a tenth (which is added to the tenth earned in April) the discounts of these family bodies. The best deals remain for the Volvo V90, followed this month by the Mercedes E-Class Estate. Somewhat further behind, the BMW 5 Series Touring and the Audi A6 Avant.

