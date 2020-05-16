In addition, that in this bad streak that we are going through in these moments and that has been with us for months, I am sure that for many a little joy will not hurt. Although it seems that little by little the lockdown It is softening, at least in some regions, there are people who are still locked up at home. To better spend those hours, certain technological products are sure to be very helpful.

We tell you this because surely this time would be a little harder if we did not have mobile phones, computers, Smart tv or consoles, for example. In addition, in the event that we do not have what we need, these days electronic commerce continues to function almost normally. This is the case for example, the giant Amazon, which is precisely the store that presents us with the offers that we are going to refer to here.

That is why we have made a selection with the most interesting offers in technological products from Xiaomi so you can enjoy them these days. In addition, some of them will also be very useful to you now that some are already starting to go out to do sports, such as a smart watch. But if for whatever reason you need to contact Amazon, the online store offers us several ways to do it.

Xiaomi offers worth taking advantage of

Xiaomi Mi 10

Well, having said that, we are going to start the device selection that we have talked about, with one of the most powerful terminals of the brand. Specifically, it is the new Xiaomi Mi 10, a mobile that presents us with a FHD + screen 6.67 inches and it has 8 gigs of RAM, in addition to another 128 for storage. In turn, it has a 108 megapixel camera, all based on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

To finish we will tell you that you already have connectivity 5G and this gift offer is the Mi Band 3 activity bracelet.

Amazfit Pace Black

On the other hand, especially indicated for those who can already go out to do street sports, we find the Amazfit Pace Black. This is an intelligent device capable of measuring our heart rate and also has its own Gps. You can track multiple activities and sports, and it offers us a wealth of additional information.

Xiaomi Redmi Airdots

At the same time, another device that can accompany our mobile constantly in these times, are totally wireless headphones. For this, this firm proposes the Xiaomi Redmi Airdots, wireless headphones with Bluetooth technology that also have their own charging case and they have a microphone and a small touch panel to control them.

Xiaomi Mijia

And for home care, what better than this robot vacuum cleaner reduced at this time 50 euros. Specifically, it is the Xiaomi Mijia, a vacuum cleaner with drums 5200mAh that would come to us in white and that has a suction power of 1800Pa. We control all this from our mobile phones thanks to the corresponding app from the firm.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

We are going to end this selection with another powerful mobile phone reduced by 17% right now. We refer to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, a phone that has 6 gigabytes of RAM, in addition to another 64 to cover the section of the storage. It offers a 6.53-inch screen and inside it mounts a Helio G90T processor.