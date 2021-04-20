Discord would reject Microsoft’s multi-million dollar purchase offer

After almost a month of knowing the original news about his interest in being sold, Discord would have rejected Microsoft’s offer. The platform would have chosen to remain independent, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, and would not accept the rumored sum of $ 10 billion.

The report does not provide a specific reason for the collapse of the negotiations between the parties. However, it does mention that Discord would get back on track to go public. Anyway, and always according to what was published by WSJ, that the sale has not materialized now does not mean that the talks will not be resumed in the future.

When the rumors of the sale of Discord began, it was said that there were three companies interested in buying the service. The strongest offer appeared to be Microsoft’s, and quickly spoke of “exclusive deals” to close the deal. But now, it seems, everything has gone back to the way it started.

According to the sources consulted in the report, the platform “Performing well” and therefore they would bet to continue independently. At the moment, Discord did not make official statements about it.

Discord, one of the many services that grew during the pandemic

The Ultimate Discord Blast it occurred during 2020, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. The service doubled its number of monthly users, reaching 140 million according to statistics from the last year.

The revenue generated during the last calendar would also have increased dramatically, compared to 2019 (US $ 130 million vs. US $ 45 million), but the firm still would not be profitable.

Microsoft’s purchase of Discord it seemed logical, especially for the Redmond corporation. A platform that hosts countless number of communities, mostly dedicated to video games, would be an ideal addition to the Xbox ecosystem.

Discord must think clearly what will be your next steps. If you fail in a hypothetical attempt to go public, your future may really be tied to the sale to another company. If this is the case, Microsoft will wait with open arms to renegotiate, although perhaps for a less exorbitant sum of money.

