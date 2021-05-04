Discord will integrate its voice chat on the PlayStation 5

What just a few days ago could have been one of the biggest purchases in recent years within the video game sector, with an offer from Microsoft on the table to take over Discord, not only ended the rejection of the Redmond giant, but now it gets even worse for the Xbox ecosystem, with the latest announcement of the integration of the communications platform with the PlayStation 5 ecosystem.

This has been advanced by Sony itself in a post on its blog, announcing his new partnership with Discord’s voice chat service to help connect gamers to their consoles, with the full integration of this service already dated by the beginning of next year, which will allow friends, groups and communities to communicate more easily while playing together.

In fact, more than one player will appreciate this news, with PlayStation NAT being one of the biggest headaches for thousands of users when trying to connect to the voice groups on their consoles. An odyssey that, although it improved over the years, could finally be completely forgotten.

Far from being an acquisition, as we say on this occasion it is only an agreement between both companies, so Discord’s main idea of ​​going public for the next several months continues to roll. In fact, as part of the partnership, Sony Interactive Entertainment made a minority investment as part of Discord’s Series H funding round. However, while the conversations between Microsoft and Discord would have ended without an agreement, like the rest of the offerings of other companies, a possible acquisition would not be 100% ruled out for the moment, being able to reactivate the discussions in the future.

And it is that as we have pointed out during these days, Discord began and remains as one of the favorite communication platforms among gamers, not only at the level of the average user, but as a meeting point for many communities within and outside the sector, thanks to its ease of use, and its additions to share text, videos, and any type of document and file with a basic plan totally free (plus some subscription options and payment upgrade).