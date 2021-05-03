Discord will be integrated with PlayStation consoles from 2022

Sony and Discord announced a partnership that will integrate the popular communication platform with the PlayStation ecosystem. The union will become effective in early 2022, according to the announcement made by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE).

It is not yet known very well what this integration will consist of, but the Japanese company wants to capitalize on the ashes of the failed deal between Discord and Microsoft. It is worth remembering that the communication service was in talks to be bought by the Redmond corporation for 10 billion dollars, but it did not prosper.

Together, our teams are working hard to connect Discord to your gaming and social experience on PlayStation Network. Our objective is Bringing Discord and PlayStation Experiences to Console and Mobile Devices Early Next Year, allowing friends, groups and communities to hang out, have fun and communicate more easily while playing together, “said Jim Ryan, President and CEO of SIE.

Beyond the generic announcement made by Sony, there are two possibilities that are handled strongly. On the one hand, it could be creating a specific Discord app to access all its functions from PlayStation. On the other, they would focus on tools to dock Discord and PlayStation Network accounts, and thus simplify the interaction between users.

Whichever option is chosen by the companies, it represents a very important step forward for the gaming community. Today, the Discord servers gather a large mass of gamers from around the world. Until December 2020, the service had more than 140 million active users.

The alliance between Sony and Discord is not disinterested

Discord integration to PlayStation consoles comes together for an economic investment. Sony Interactive Entertainment was one of the companies that contributed money in the last round of investments of the messaging platform.

In this way, the Asian corporation snatched a major initiative from Microsoft. When they began to negotiate the purchase of Discord, the thinking of most was immediately linked to a possible integration with the Xbox ecosystem. However, this will not happen now, at least at the level intended by the Redmond.

“Empowering players to create communities and enjoy shared gaming experiences is at the core of what we do, so we are beyond excited to begin this journey with one of the most popular communication services in the world,” said Ryan. .

More details are expected in the coming months, but the integration between Discord and PlayStation is already a reality.

Related