Discord removed 2,212 servers with extremist content

04/06/2021 at 12:52 CEST

According to the latest Discord transparency report, they have explained that more than 2000 servers have been eliminated for hosting inside. extremist or violent content in the second half of 2020. In total they have eliminated 2,212 servers dedicated to movements like the Boogaloo Boys (an anti-government far-right group with great force in the United States). In addition, a team dedicated specifically to these issues has eliminated more than 30,000 accounts for reasons similar to these.

The company eliminated 27,410 servers and 266,075 accounts in the second half of the year. But obviously, not all of them have been banned for violent or extremist content, although Yes, you have seen that this content has grown by 93% compared to the first half of 2020. Discord has attributed this jump to a more proactive approach to the growth of extremist groups around the world.

Discord was once simply an app you chatted with your friends with while playing a video game, but this has evolved into a place where you can find anything – including smoking or reading clubs. Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, people have noticed this service allowing a huge growth and approaching an audience that is not dedicated to the world of gaming.