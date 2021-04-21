Discord rejects Microsoft’s $ 10 billion offer

Discord is a platform that has been very popular with the gamer community. (Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic)

Discord, the popular social network for chatrooms, rejected Microsoft’s $ 10 billion purchase offer to focus on going public and staying as an independent entity, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Discord, it’s a popular platform among video game fans which has increased the number of users during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has had strong growth since its inception in 2015. In its last funding round, in December 2020, it was valued at $ 7 billion.

It’s not the first time: Microsoft won’t buy TikTok and the game reopens

Discord rejects Microsoft’s offer

Despite rumors about the possible purchase by Microsoft, Discord has made moves that clearly point to a future IPO.

Last month, he signed his first chief financial officer, the former Pinterest executive, Tomasz Marcinkowski, which was seen as the first step in preparing for the Wall Street debut.

For Microsoft, worth about $ 2 trillion, the acquisition of Discord was a step toward have a social media presence beyond Linkedin, which it bought for just over $ 26 billion in 2016.

In addition, the move was seen as a strategic move to strengthen its presence in video games through integration with the popular Xbox.

During the presidency of Donald Trump, Microsoft sought to acquire the US operations of China’s TikTok, but it did not materialize.

Discord has become the social network of choice for many users who have conversations while playing games or transferring their interactions on Reddit or Twitter to this platform, where conversations are more immediate and massive.

On April 12, Microsoft announced the purchase of Nuance for $ 19.7 billion, in a move by the technology giant to strengthen its business area focused on artificial intelligence.

(With information from EFE)