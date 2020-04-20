Very good to everyone! The time has come when we have needed to create a Discord group for Twitch subscribers, in order to offer them some advantages for supporting NextN. To become a NextN subscriber on Twitch you just have to access our channel and complete the subscription process, which carries a cost (subscribing is not the same as following the channel). By the way, if you want to go directly to the part where we explain how to access this group for subscribers, and skip the introduction, go to the section below where the tutorial images appear.

The first thing we want to make clear is that everybody is invited our Discord, whether or not he is a subscriber, and that absolutely everyone will be encouraged to chat and share experiences on the general channels available to everyone.

So, Why do we need a special Discord group for subscribers? Sometimes we will do general contests and events, so that everyone can participate, because for NextN all, without exception, you are important, whether or not you are subscribers. What happens is that being a subscriber requires an economic effort, which on the other hand helps us to carry out more events, create more ideas and opportunities for everyone, as well as serve to make the expenses of each month more bearable. That is, in part, subscribers are helping us to make the Twitch channel better, as well as helping everyone who follows us and sees us 🙂

In order to encourage people to subscribe, but also to make them feel rewarded for this effort, within contests or events we will have extra shifts or opportunities for subscribers. That is, generally tEveryone will have the opportunity to participate, whether or not they are a subscriber, but subscribers will have their special turn to participate.

Discord group for Twitch subscribers: how to enter?

The first, and we insist, it is not a group to divide the community. In fact, it is within the NextN general Discord channel, so if you have accepted the invitation to our channel.

Linking your Discord account with your Twitch account is very easy. Follow these steps:

In Discord, click the cogwheel in the lower left corner where your avatar appears.

Then go to the menu on the left and tap Connections.

Finally, you will only have to click on the Twitch icon, which will take you to a window that will ask you for permission to link your Twitch account with the Discord account.

And that’s it! Again, many thanks to all of you who follow us, whether or not you are subscribers. You only have close in each streaming, or in the community, it is our fuel to want to continue creating content!

