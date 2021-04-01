Discord faces Clubhouse with its new voice chats

Discord jumped on the tool train to broadcast conversations in audio format and compete with Clubhouse. The company, which is reportedly in negotiation to be acquired by Microsoft, launched Stage. It is a new type of channel that is now available on all platforms.

While it is true that Discord already offered the option of voice channels for users to interact with each other, in this case it is something different. The new function is available for Community servers and allows you to develop a talk starring selected individuals in front of a virtual audience.

“It can be especially useful when on a server there are interviews or voice AMAs (Ask me Anything), book clubs where everyone talks about their chosen book, or just spend the night singing karaoke,” said Discord about the novel option.

What does Discord intend with the new Stage channels?

Discord aims to bring order to a platform that can be somewhat problematic, such as live and audio conversations. The strength of Stage is that It is now accessible from the web version, desktop clients and iOS and Android apps. The latter is important because Clubhouse is still available only on iOS, while alternatives such as Twitter Spaces have not yet reached all users.

Clearly, the ‘audio-centric’ experience-focused tool offering is already saturated. In recent days it was known that Spotify will have a similar app, LinkedIn will also join the trend and will accompany the efforts of Facebook, Instagram or Telegram. But this does not matter to Discord.

Those who have already tried the new Stage channels Clubhouse-style moderation tools highlighted. Although they are not 100% innovative, they are practical. By joining channels, the platform will automatically mute users and place them among the public. Once they ask for permission to ask or “go on stage” a moderator will enable them. If the speakers become annoying, they will be silenced or removed from the room.

