Discord ends negotiations and rejects Microsoft

Just a few weeks ago we anticipated you since Discord I would be talking to several potential buyers, considering the possibility of being looking to sell or go public to expand their business, highlighting offers such as Epic Games or Microsoft, which in addition to offering the large sum of 10 billion dollars, was even trying to close a quick purchase for this month of April.

However, although the negotiations have effectively concluded during this month, the Redmont giant has not achieved the desired outcome, since finally Discord has chosen to stop all conversations on acquisitions with potential buyers. This has been shared again from The Wall Street Journal, who assure that the statements come from anonymous sources familiar with the company’s plans.

While the talks between Microsoft and Discord would have ended without a deal, as did the rest of the other companies’ offerings, the acquisition would not be 100% ruled out for the moment, being able to reactivate the discussions in the future. Although it seems that finally the communication company would be opting for a public expansion in the stock market for the future.

Over the past month, Discord signed its first chief financial officer, former Pinterest executive Tomasz Marcinkowski, in what is now seen as its first step toward his possible future debut on the Wall Street stage.

So, for the moment Discord will remain independent, so those who feared that the platform would follow the same path as Skype, can now breathe easy. Even so, at the moment we cannot speak more than rumors, without yet having any kind of official statement from any of the companies, something that is expected to be seen over the next few days (or weeks) to calm users.