Discord breaks up negotiations with Microsoft for its sale and prepares to go public

Microsoft is not going to buy Discord at the moment. After both companies have negotiated the agreement for several weeks, the voice messaging service for the gaming world would have rejected the latest proposal from the Redmond (Washington) valued at about 12 billion dollars, as reported by Bloomberg.

After the failure of these negotiations, company sources have explained both to the aforementioned media and to the Wall Street Journal that Discord is going to focus on preparing for its long-term IPO, although they do not rule out that negotiations with Microsoft will resume in the future.

About a month ago we learned that Microsoft had launched an initial offer for Discord worth 10 billion dollars, figures that the Windows developer would have raised to 12 billion after four weeks of negotiations, but that has not been enough to convince those responsible for the voice messaging service that, according to various sources, would have a market value of between $ 15-18 billion currently.

Microsoft is not the only company that has been interested in the popular instant messaging application used, above all, to chat while playing online. Up to three different companies have tested the possibility of buying it in recent months, including Twitter, according to Bloomberg.

Thus, Microsoft adds a new frustrated purchase after their conversations to buy social media Tik Tok and Pinterest failed. It has managed to acquire in recent months the video game developer Bethesda for $ 7.5 billion and the voice recognition and artificial intelligence company Nuance Communications for $ 19.5 million.

Image 1 | Gage skidmore