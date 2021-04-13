Discord blocks adult servers in its iOS app

Discord is undoubtedly one of the fashion services. Hand in hand with the boom of Twitch and the online games of last year (the success of Among Us was also successful for Discord), this communication platform has taken advantage of the circumstances, going from being a practically unknown service to being on everyone’s lips and even that Microsoft is considering its acquisition and that, in addition, it wants to close the operation as soon as possible.

Although at the time Discord was born as a platform directly related to games, over the years su use has been spreading And, for example, there are already many communities of streamers that have their own Discord server, and even groups of friends have created their own spaces or, recently, the community of moderators of Twitch channels has begun to organize and collaborate between yes through a dedicated server for this purpose. In my case, for example, the group of friends with whom I play Minecraft, Phasmophobia and others, we organize and meet on a private Discord server.

This has caused, of course, that the content of the servers is much more diverse, which in some servers has room specific content for over 18s (sexual, violent, etc.). To prevent access by minors, these servers are marked as NSFW (Not Safe For Work), and the user must confirm that he wants to access it, assuming the responsibility that this entails. Whenever you access a Discord server or channel with this tag, you must confirm the operation.

This, however, does not seem to be enough for Apple, which seems determined to decide what users of its mobile devices can and cannot see. And it is that, as we can read in Engadget, users trying to access Discord servers labeled NSFW from the iPhone and iPad app will not be able to do so. None of the companies, neither Discord nor Apple, have confirmed that it is by decision of those from Cupertino, but since the Android app does continue to allow access to those servers, I think the explanation is more than clear.

I will not go back into the eternal debate about who is responsible for the content accessed by minors, and neither about the steps that could be taken in relation to the management of parental permissions. I will simply focus on the fact that I find it somewhat exhausting that a technology company is considered with the right to decide what content I can access. It seems perfect to me that a thousand notices are displayed, and that if a device is configured indicating that it is used by a minor, it is limited to what can be accessed from it, but it exhausts me more every day that Apple stands as moral authority to determine what I can see and what not.

This is not something new, in 2010 we heard Steve Jobs affirm that one of the main reasons why apps from outside the App Store were not allowed on the iPhone was pornography, “You know, there’s a porn store for Android . You can download nothing but porn. You can download porn, your kids can download porn. That’s a place we don’t want to go – so we’re not going to go there, ”Jobs said. Today’s Discord is nothing more than a continuation of these policies.

If you are an iPhone and / or iPad user and want to continue accessing Discord servers identified as NSFW, you still have an alternative, do it from the browser to the web version of Discord. And this makes this censorship of the groups even more ridiculous, since any adolescent with curiosity will take less than five minutes to find this alternative route. However, I remind myself again that NSFW is not just about porn. It can also refer to violence, black humor and many other content that, without being suitable for minors, is totally legitimate for adults.