In a context of measures that the Government is taking to contain the advance of the coronavirus pandemic, in the next few hours one could be defined that has already generated unrest in the sector involved. It happens that, in the teleconference that he had with several deputies, Ginés González García anticipated a project that worries entrepreneurs. “We are going to send a Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) to declare of public interest all the health resources of Argentina. We will not discuss property. It may be state or private, but we believe that it must behave equally for all Argentines“Said the Minister of Health. And he turned on the alarms.

“We want each jurisdiction to rationally understand that all Argentines have the resources they have to have,” González García insisted. Although the decision seems to be made, the project is not yet closed. Thus, the Health Ministry called a meeting, for this Thursday at noon, to polish details directly with employers.

In principle, if progress were made as the Government claims, it would have the power to deciding where each new coronavirus infected in the country is referred, regardless of whether that health center belongs to the public or private health system. Thus, from the business sector they indicate their disagreement because someone without any type of coverage could be treated in a private clinic and, in return, a prepaid subscriber could be treated in a public hospital.

According to the vision of the business sector, which through social work and prepaid covers 70 percent of the population, this measure would end “pre-existing law” and some even doubt “constitutionality”. In addition, many wonder what will happen after this emergency situation that the pandemic presents. In consecuense, do not rule out filing legal injunctions.

Jorge Cherro, President of the Association of Private Clinics, Sanatoriums and Hospitals of the Argentine Republic (Adecra) and Vice President of the Argentine Health Union (UAS), expressed his concern in dialogue with Infobae. “We will go to the meeting with the minister to listen. We still do not know if it is true that a DNU will be issued so that the State has the use of public or private clinics, but They cannot ask us for more effort than what we are doing, which is to serve 70% of the population. We have obligations to social works, PAMI, prepaid medicine and the people who pay their fees“Said Cherro, who will be one of the seven leaders of the private sector who will attend the meeting with González García at 13:00.

For his part, in his contact with the deputies, the Minister of Health had indicated that they hope to add “between 1,500 and 2,000 intensive care beds between the public and private systems” and recalled other initiatives that the State has been taking, such as prohibiting the export of essential supplies in this context, such as respirators.

“Since we started, we distributed 196 respirators and now this weekend there will be about 140 more. We have all the reagents we could get. Comparatively with any country we are less bad than the rest. I cannot say anything more because this has to I have not had any type of financing problem, “Ginés completed.

On the other hand, within the framework of the agreement signed between the Buenos Aires Government and the Social Work of Truck Drivers, to use the Antarctic sanitarium in the care of patients with coronavirus, Hugo Moyano marked the court. The union leader assured that those beds “They are not for truckers, but for Buenos Aires”, highlighting the intention of Alberto Fernández, who had very complimentary words to him, to have the entire health system regardless of the different coverage.