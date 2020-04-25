BRASILIA – The messages exchanged by WhatsApp between President Jair Bolsonaro and former Minister of Justice Sérgio Moro “bleed” the government even more. In the evaluation of Bolsonaro’s interlocutors, the alert sent by him to Moro, indicating interest in replacing the then general director of the Federal Police, Maurício Valeixo, ended up intensifying the crisis.

Bolsonaro’s allies heard by state they admitted that the ex-judge’s departure from the Lava Jato caused an unbridled flight of supporters who did not belong to the traditional militancy. Some aides complained, however, of Moro’s “disloyalty” in publicizing private conversations, even considering that the president pushed his most popular minister out of the government.

At the Planalto Palace, the feeling is that there was “betrayal” by Moro. Ministers argue that, even though Bolsonaro made a mistake in the dialogue through WhatsApp, Moro could not have revealed the content of the private conversation.

In addition to lamenting the impromptu pronouncement made by the president to counter Moro’s accusations, Bolsonaro’s team thinks that everything got worse after the messages were broadcast on Friday night by Jornal Nacional on TV Globo. O state also had access to conversations through the application.

In the messages, Bolsonaro sends Moro a report from the website “O Antagonista”, showing that the Federal Police are “on the tail” of “10 or 12” Bolsonarist deputies who would have organized the demonstrations of the last 19th, in defense of military intervention. “One more reason to change,” wrote Bolsonaro, referring to Valeixo’s departure. Moro replied that this investigation is the responsibility of Supreme Court Minister Alexandre de Moraes, and not the PF.

For members of the government’s core, the president should not have ignored the speech prepared at that Friday’s meeting, in his office. A brief document, rebutting Moro’s pronouncement six hours earlier, was in Bolsonaro’s hands. In one section, he quoted a call from the president to Valeixo, around 10:20 pm on Thursday. At the time, the delegate was reportedly informed that his resignation would be published “on request” in the Official Gazette the following day. According to these reports, Valeixo would have agreed to this solution.

The phrase “you are not going to call me a liar” was inserted in the speech precisely for that reason. In the part of the impromptu speech, Bolsonaro told the conversation with Valeixo, but without the precision considered necessary by the auxiliaries, such as the time, for example.

One of the ministers who helped prepare the speech said the president spoke too much. “It wasn’t the deal. He ended up getting lost,” lamented the assistant, who asked not to be named.

Everything had been set up to didactically counter Moro’s accusations. The objective was to leave no doubt about how the minister left the government, considered “unfair” by the Planalto.

Bolsonaro, however, ended up making an emotional statement to digress on issues that had nothing to do with the political moment. When presenting himself as a victim of the system, he cited, for example, even a lawsuit faced by his mother-in-law for alteration of document, the passage of a grandmother of First Lady Michelle through prison, for drug trafficking, and the adventures of Renan Jair , the president’s son 04.

In addition, ministers who were alongside Bolsonaro also saw pinpricks on those who remain in the government. The attention of those present drew attention to the fact that the president said and repeated a complaint he usually makes at ministerial meetings: the information does not reach him, who needs to go straight to the source to find out what is happening.

The reference was considered an indirect one for the chief minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), Augusto Heleno, who has the Brazilian Information Agency (Abin) under his staff. Detail: Abin’s management is with Alexandre Ramagem, appointed to take command of the Federal Police. Bolsonaro’s calls to Ramage are frequent.

The damage caused by the way Moro left the government was compared, subject to proportions, to that done by the then Minister of Culture Marcelo Calero, now a federal deputy. Calero left the government of Michel Temer in 2016, after disclosing conversations recorded in the presidential office.

Bolsonaro also suggested, in the statement, that other layoffs may come, which left assistants uneasy about the possibility of new crises. In Congress there are rumors that the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes – today very weakened – may be the next “ball of the season”.

Planalto continues to monitor the repercussions of the confrontation between Bolsonaro and Moro, mainly on social networks. In this war of versions, however, the president is at a disadvantage, since the majority of the population sided with Moro, as the latest opinion polls show.

