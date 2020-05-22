Are we dancing with emotion? If the answer is yes. Disclosure surprised us in February with an EP called Ecstasy. Now, after five years, the British electronic duo has just announced their new studio album ENERGY and shared their first self-titled single with us.

ENERGY is a follow-up to Caracal and arrives to become his third LP. In addition, it has collaborations that will mark history. This new album sees the Lawrence brothers collaborate with rappers for the first time in their decade-long career.

Excitedly we tell you that ENERGY sees guest contributions from interesting acts such as the Californian emerging rapper Channel Tres, Common, Mick Jenkins, Aminé and slowthai. Out there are also scheduled to make cameos Syd of The Internet, Kelis, Blick Bassy and Fatoumata Diawara.

Disclosure states in a statement that the recording sessions yielded more than 200 potential songs, which reduced them to 11 tracks that had something in common: “What decided which songs they did and which was not that word: energy”they explained.

“Each song was written very fast. So we had to write so many songs because those don’t appear every day. Or every week OR every month “.

To leave us with a taste and with expectations in heaven, Disclosure shared “Energy”, the first single from his new album. If you listen carefully, you will find that the voice we hear is a familiar one. Preacher Eric Thomas, whose words featured in the 2013 bomb “When a Fire Starts to Burn,” reappears in his work.

Be careful here! Disclosure will release a new mix for Big Weekend 2020

“When we found Eric many years ago, he was like a goldmine of inspirational quotes and motivational speeches. Even if he was talking to a room of five, it was like he was heading to a stadium. “

“He has an immense presence and energy about him that translates so well into music, especially house music. This time, we cut several speeches to do something that made sense. What it says is basically the whole concept of the album, that’s why it became the main song ”.

The launch date for ENERGY is this August 28. Now, yes, listen to “Energy” and let yourself be carried away by its transitions that combine Brazilian samba and house. Also check out her new video, the first in five years for Disclosure:

Watch on YouTube

