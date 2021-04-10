Discipline and courage, the secret of the Mexican ‘Traviesito’ Arce

The Sinaloan Karim ‘Traviesito’ Arce knows that it is impossible not to be compared with his famous uncle, the five-time world champion Jorge ‘Travieso’ Arce, however, he seeks to make his own way and knows that discipline and dedication will be the key to match what was achieved by the leader of the Arce dynasty.

Now under the baton of the famous coach Don Manuel ‘Cochul’ Montiel and the physical trainer Raúl Robles, the ‘Traviesito’ works at full steam to strengthen his skills on the ring, thinking of returning to the battle diamond as soon as possible.

Arce Lugo, exclusive fighter for Promociones del Pueblo, a company directed by Oswaldo Küchle; He is a well known fighter for having a warrior’s heart and for his hurricane style that always seeks initiative in each of his fights regardless of the consequences.

With an unbeaten professional record in 20 fights, where he adds 18 wins and 2 draws, in addition, 8 of those victories have happened before the agreed limit; He has two very convincing victories in his last presentations, after passing his litmus test against former world champion Alexander Muñoz a few months ago.

In Karim’s mind, there is a fixed goal in the short term: to continue climbing the rungs in the bantamweight rankings, in addition to contesting a Junior world title, because at 22 he has a long history to write.