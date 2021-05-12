Disciplinary Commission reported the severity of the assistant referee’s injury in Atlas vs Tigres

Pablo Israel Hernández Luna, assistant referee who had to be substituted in the playoff game between the Rojinegros del Atlas and the Tigres de la UANL, will be out of activity for a couple of weeks due to the severity of his knee injury.

Through an official statement, the Refereeing Commission reported that Pablo Hernández Luna suffered a partial rupture of the posterior cruciate ligament and a grade III rupture of the medial collateral ligament, due to a slip on the touchline due to the conditions of the playing field. .

Also read: Chivas: The reason why Víctor Manuel Vucetich will continue as coach at Guadalajara

The Mexican whistler will begin his rehabilitation and will spend 6 to 8 weeks out of activity, so he could return until the start of the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

“The Referees Committee informs that the FIFA assistant referee, Pablo Israel Hernández Luna, who was substituted during the Atlas vs. Tigres de la UANL, corresponding to the reclassification phase of the Liga BBVA MX Guard1anes 2021 Tournament, presented a left knee injury.

After carrying out the laboratory studies, Pablo Luna was diagnosed with a partial rupture of the posterior cruciate ligament and a grade III rupture of the medial collateral ligament. He will start a rehabilitation program with electrotherapy, laser and cryotherapy, with an estimated recovery of 6 to 8 weeks. “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: