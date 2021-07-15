Disciplinary Commission opens investigation against Club Irapuato and its president

After the Mexican Soccer Federation has confirmed that the Irapuato Club did not meet the requirements to participate as a guest in the Liga de Expansión MX in the Apertura 2021 tournament, President Javier San Román lashed out hard against the high command of Mexican soccer.

Faced with this situation, the Disciplinary Commission Femexfut has communicated that an investigation has been opened against the Guanajuato group that militates in the Premier League MX and its president.

“The Disciplinary Commission informs that, based on the provisions of Article 74, 84 and 85 of the Sanctions Regulations, it determined to open an ex officio investigation procedure against the Irapuato Club and its President Mr. Fernando Javier San Román Cervantes , for the statements issued on July 8, 2021, through the media and social networks.

“Once this Commission carries out the analysis of the evidence and other documents provided, it will issue the corresponding resolution,” the statement said.

It should be noted that the Liga de Expansión MX will have 17 teams in the 2020-2021 season with the incorporation of Raya2, the subsidiary team of the Rayados de Monterrey in Liga MX.

