The daily number of deaths from coronavirus fell to 367 in Spain, the best figure for a month or so, to add up to 22,524 deaths in total, the Ministry of Health reported on Friday.

The rate of new infections also slowed, with an increase of two thousand 796 cases, to 202 thousand 990 diagnosed by PCR tests since the epidemic began, in addition to 16 thousand 774 positives detected by antibody tests.

It is the first time that the number of new cases is less than the number of cured cases, which were 3,105 in one day, reaching 92,355 medical discharges.

The spokesman for Health for the epidemic, Dr. Fernando Simón, stressed both that the deaths fall “clearly” from the 400 (a few days ago there were 399) and that it is the first time that the data on the cured are superior to new infections reported.

The Madrid region, the one hardest hit by the epidemic, registered less than a hundred deaths (81 specifically) since the health crisis began.

The two thousand 796 new cases from all over Spain (1.4% more) is “the best number for many weeks”Simón said, while the 3,105 cured represent an increase of 3.5 percent.

He commented that the evolution of the epidemic begins to be where it was expected with the measures of drastic confinement of the population, although the data of infected people known today, he said, occurred days ago, since the symptoms take time to manifest.

As for patients in intensive care units, they grew by 1.8%; and the hospitalized, 1.3% in one day.

GC

.