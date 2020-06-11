Brawn admits they studied getting back the rule of ruling out the worst results

They thought about this rule in case any driver misses a race by covid-19

Formula 1 studied recovering the rule of three decades ago that only took into account the best results of the drivers and ruled out the bad ones, something they thought about in the event that any driver misses a race this year by covid-19 .

One of the debates that the pandemic raises is whether the atypical world championship in which Formula 1 works will have a fair champion. In addition, there is also the possibility that a pilot could miss a race by covid-19 And with this in mind, Liberty thought of ways to make the season as fair as possible. From there came the idea of ​​counting only the best results of each driver and ruling out the worst.

It is a rule that worked in F1 between the 1984 and 1990 seasons. To decide the champion, not all of his results were taken into account, only the points of the 11 best races of each driver were added.

“We studied it,” says F1 sports general manager Ross Brawn, speaking for the Race Fans website.

However, Brawn explains that they refused to rescue the idea because they feared that the teams would exploit this rule to their advantage.

“The conclusion we reached is that, unfortunately, teams would play with it. They would use it to rule out a couple of results. They would never keep it in case a pilot got sick, they would use it when they had a bad result. If they had a reliability problem or an accident, they would say ‘well, this is one of the results that we ruled out.’ I don’t know how to avoid this, “he pointed out.

Brawn also fears that this rule would encourage teams to withdraw their cars too early in races where they think they will not score. “They would say ‘we are not going to add points in this race, we are going to give up and save energy or we are at a point where the points that we are going to get in this race are not enough’. They will play with it”, added Brawn to finish .

