Disasters, an opportunity to rebuild greener cities

The strong urbanization process that we are experiencing, with a demographic concentration of 70% in urban centers, leads us to think about the risks implied by the new models that are not sustainable. In addition, it involves an accumulation of dangers.

Natural disasters affect more than 220 million people a year. In 2020, they left 221,707 million euros in losses and it is estimated that by 2030 they could cost about 415,000 million dollars annually.

Faced with this situation, the city reacts in different ways, depending on its capacity, experience and will. This is what we call resilience.

Rebuild with sustainability in mind

Often times, many cities experience disasters, natural or human, and need to be rebuilt. To do this, they apply different modalities according to the impact received.

Most of the reconstructions focus exclusively on replacing infrastructure and basic habitability services, such as water, electricity, housing or communication, reproducing the previous models. They do not take into account sustainability and existing pre-existing problems. Thus, they miss an opportunity to correct mistakes. The urban plans and materials used reproduce the glass and steel jungle and the housing hives. They forget the blue-green components of a friendly environment that includes urban nature.

It is time to draw attention to the possibilities offered by reparation after the destructive phenomena suffered by urban centers. With a realistic vision, it must be taken into account that the city is conceived for the use and enjoyment of its inhabitants.

Is the eco-city a myth?

We can ask ourselves to what extent it is feasible to achieve an urban settlement that is sustainable, friendly to nature and pleasant to live. An eco-city is a human nucleus that meets a series of characteristics:

It is self-sustaining.

It has natural ecosystems that provide healthy conditions for its inhabitants.

It presents a positive balance in the production-consumption of products and resources, without excess waste or negative externalities in its environment.

Its inhabitants maintain social relations with equity and justice.

The behavior model of the urban ecosystem is similar to that of living organisms: they breathe (use exogenous or endogenous energy), they grow (they change over time in their structure, size and shape), they reproduce (development and planning, level of training and information), they move (land, air, water transport), feed themselves (water, air, physical food) and generate waste (organic, sewage, contaminated materials).

Therefore, for their development they need a series of both material and human resources. Nature, as the incorporation of nature into the environment, contributes through plants and substrates, nutrients, chlorophyll function, recreation areas and food. This natural environment that appears in idyllic settings may be achievable to a certain degree if society becomes aware and provides the appropriate means.

What to do, how and who should act?

The essential point to address the problems is to make the population aware of their collective responsibility, forcing everyone to act together. For this, training and information are needed, which allow innovations and social changes.

Catastrophic messages sometimes do not have the desired impact and can produce frustration and inability to react because they are out of reach of citizens.

The horizon for receiving the impact is also important. If it is too broad, at 50 years, it is difficult to test its veracity. Furthermore, current actors may not feel directly affected. Only the spirit of solidarity remains, but as long as it does not demand very high sacrifices in the present.

Urban society must be aware that opportunities must be seized by applying its operational capacity to address problems. The analysis of the past strengthens the programming of the future.

Organizations like the World Green Infrastructure Network stimulate comparison between cities to learn about the successes and failures of related urban policies. Although each city has its peculiarities, which frame and restrict the measures to be taken, there is a common denominator: the involvement of all the actors of the citizen scene (neighborhood, technicians, academics, officials and businessmen) through sincere and open dialogues.

Madrid: an opportunity after the perfect storm

Recently, Madrid has experienced the perfect storm when the covid-19 pandemic and the storm Filomena coincide. Both have tested all technical, economic, political and human resources.

The pandemic raises a new model of life that affects teleworking, with the home-office. It has caused the reorganization of traffic and the survival of certain sector models, taking into account their resilience, social capital, planning and mobility.

The Filomena storm has had an impact on mobility, economic activity and, especially, has caused a disaster in green infrastructures.

In any case, the city offers an imbalance in the distribution of green areas, as it is surrounded by large areas such as Casa de Campo or the El Pardo mountains, among others, with a deficit in the interior, except for some parks such as El Retiro. The sensitivity to expand green areas is shown in projects such as Madrid Río, and the planned Metropolitan Forest, Madrid Norte and the Green Infrastructure and Biodiversity Plan.

The recovery of green spaces, as a result of the storm Filomena, provides an opportunity to remodel and expand green infrastructures, choose more suitable plant species, create green corridors and use underused spaces on roofs, walls and interiors. It is never too late if you know how to take advantage of the opportunity.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Julián Briz Escribano is the founding president of the Spanish Society for the Promotion of Urban and Rural Nature (PRONATUR).

Isabel de Felipe Boente is a scientific advisor, member of the itdUPM Board of Directors and of the Board of Directors of the Spanish Society for the Promotion of Urban and Rural Nature (PRONATUR).

Teresa Briz does not receive a salary, nor does she work as a consultant, nor does she own shares, nor does she receive financing from any company or organization that may benefit from this article, and she has declared that she lacks relevant links beyond the academic position cited.