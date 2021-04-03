Disassemble a group of teenagers on Instagram who encouraged suicide

UK Police have dismantled social media groups involving teenage girls that led to “suicidal crisis” and “serious self-harm”, as revealed by BBC News.

Twelve girls, aged 12 to 16, from across southern England, were part of an Instagram chat group whose name refers to suicide. The group was discovered when three of the girls disappeared and they were found seriously ill in London.

According to the BBC, Instagram says it found no content related to suicides or self-harm in the group, although according to the police report, “peer-to-peer influence increased suicidal ideation among the girls involved to the point that several escalated to suicidal crises and serious self-harm “

The group came to the attention of the police when three of the girls, who had been reported missing, traveled by train to meet in London. They were found seriously ill on a street and taken by ambulance to hospital for emergency treatment.

One of the girls mentioned that they met online and discussed suicide, according to the report that was released on March 25. Then the police examined digital devices to identify the name of the online group and its other members.

Seven of the 12 girls had injured themselves before being located by the police. The child social care services of seven different local authorities have participated in the protection of identified girls as members of the group.

According to BBC News, some of the girls had met on other social media platforms, but were part of a closed Instagram group, a direct message thread, the title of which explicitly mentioned the words “suicide” and “disappeared”.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, does not deny the BBC that the name of the closed group does reference to “suicide” but it says that it has not been removed from the platform because the content of the messages does not violate its rules.

“We reviewed the reports but found no content thatand break our rules, nor indeed any content related to suicide or self-harm, “they said in a statement.

“We do not allow graphic content or content that promotes or encourages suicide or self-harm, and we We will remove it when we find it. We will continue to support the police and respond to any valid legal request for information, “they concluded.