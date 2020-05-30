The disapproval of the performance of the Congress and the performance of the ministers of the Federal Court of Justice (STF) had a sharp drop in comparison with the assessment made in December last year, showed a Datafolha survey released this Saturday by the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper.

Brazilian flag flying on Rua das Bandeiras, in Brasilia, with the National Congress in the background

Photo: Gabriela Biló / Estadão Content

The improvement in the assessment comes at a time when supporters of the president Jair Bolsonaro make repeated protests asking for the closure of the Congress It’s from STF – and the president himself makes harsh criticisms of supreme ministers – and at the same time the number of cases and deaths in the country is growing strongly due to the new pandemic coronavirus.

The bad / terrible assessment of the performance of federal deputies and senators, in the survey carried out on May 25 and 26, dropped to 32%, compared to 45% in early December. The excellent / good rating rose to 18% (compared to 14%), while the regular rating rose to 47% (compared to 38%). The margin of error for the survey is 2 percentage points, up or down.

In case of STF, the bad / bad rating dropped to 26%, compared to 39% in early December, while the excellent / good rating went up to 30% (compared to 19%) and the regular rating went to 40% (compared to 38%).

With the arrival of the pandemic, the Supreme Court decided that governors and mayors have the autonomy to decide measures of social isolation as a way to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, despite continuing criticism from Twitter the closure of economic activities.

On Friday, the Brazil reached a total of 465,166 confirmed cases and 27,878 deaths, making it the fifth country with the most deaths by Covid-19 in the world, even with the isolation measures adopted until now.

And Datafolha himself showed that the majority of the population is in favor of strict isolation measures. Research released on Wednesday showed that 60% support the adoption of a lockdown, a more radical measure of restriction to circulation to contain the advance of the coronavirus.

On another front, the relations of Twitter with the Supreme Court have increasingly strained, after the Minister Celso de Mello released the video of a ministerial meeting practically in full and the minister Alexandre de Moraes barred the appointment of Alexandre Ramage for command of Federal police and determined an operation that targeted the president’s supporters and allies.

Datafolha heard 2,069 adult Brazilians who have cell phones in all regions and states in the country.

