Disappointment with part of the British arbitration

Emilio Marquiegui

Thanks mainly to DAZN, we are experiencing great boxing evenings live from the UK, with renowned fighters and also with others whom we are fortunately getting to know.

In parallel, but unfortunately, we are also getting to know some British referees and judges in depth. And several leave a lot to be desired, making our people value even more, who have their mistakes as we all have, but show a higher level in some cases than those of the United Kingdom.

There is a referee-judge called Steve Gray, which we are going to talk about today, which has us genuinely disappointed and upset. Not only because of the performance last Saturday in the match between Lewis Ritson and the Argentine Jeremiah Ponce, with a regrettable attitude after leaving the towel from Ritson’s corner, but also for his horrendous scores as a judge, among others in the Zelfa Barrett-Kiko Martinez, 118-111 for the Englishman Barrett (Only two rounds for Kiko!) And in the world championship between Dmitry Bivol before english Craig richards, with Bivol’s walk, but giving Gray a score of just 115-114 for the Russian.

Although what happened last Saturday was extremely serious. Lewis Ritson, without reacting to the brilliant start of the Argentine, received a powerful and growing punishment, having minimal chances of coming back to reach the tenth round. Then the predicted fall of Ritson took place and later the flight of the towel of its corner in signal of abandonment, also corner headed by the own father of the Englishman.

Well, Steve Gray ignored it, took the towel out of the ring (in the photo) and allowed Ritson to continue being beaten, even after another fall in which he could have used to stop the fight, and enduring no less than a third fall. Absolutely unpresentable, arrogant, indecent and lousy referee.

According to the regulations, the referee is the only one who must stop a fight, that neither the doctor nor a towel can alter his decisions, but if a doctor advises you that the injury of a fighter is serious, the referee stops the fight, and if A corner with the towel recognizes that his ward is in worrying condition to continue, someone simply out of humanity or common sense should stop the punishment of a defenseless athlete because of his battered physique. Apart from that, I have to say that I do not agree with forbidding to throw in the towel, it is something necessary and totally attached to the noble art.

This Gray should go into the fridge several years, but where the ice cubes, it gets colder. Some say that from the corner they should have raised the seconds so that Gray would pay attention to them, although they could also have gone up with the police and a judge or armed to the teeth, but no, the referee is the deplorable protagonist actor of an action that it could have ended in serious physical injury to Ritson. The corner rules the team, and fulfilled its duty to safeguard the life of its boxer.

It is not the first time that Gray, as a referee, has blunders, and as a judge we have already referred some. DAZN or the promoters or whoever, should intervene with the British Federation to sanction this individual.

A pity to know the serious deficiencies of some referees. And we don’t forget Michael Alexander or Terry O’Connor, British judges who gave the victory to Ritson against “Puppet” Vázquez, in a huge robbery last October.

There are some better arbitrators, for example in Spain, from where they could travel to the UK on a regular basis and bring order to the once respected, but already irregular British arbitration.