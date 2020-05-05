The NBA there is no truce and it is one of the leagues in which you cannot live on a glorious history. Those can well attest Chicago Bulls, shaken in the last 22 years by a drift aimlessly, as if they were a rag in the hands of the wind that seeps through all the cracks in the city. The sixth ring harvested with that shot of Michael Jordan in the last second of the sixth game against Utah Jazz, it was the climax. Basketball never acquired such a mystical nuance as in that suspension in which God, as Antoni Daimiel said well, dressed as a basketball player. It was clear that the fall would be remarkable, but closing the most glorious chapter in the history of this sport could not bode well for a lack of long-term vision and continued obstacles in the reconstruction process in which Jerry reinsdorf had been working for a long time, as seen in The Last Dance.

Bulls executives and sports managers have been unable to find the way to attract big-name free agency figures, nor have they had any luck in drafts or prospects to surround talented players. The Season I debacle after Jordan, with a 13-37 in a campaign marked by the lockout, lasted five more years in which it came to have a record of 15-67, in 2000-01. Young players were sought around whom to build a long-term project, which only found some light with that famous quintet that once again excited the United Center: Kirk Hinrich, Ben Gordon, Luol Deng, Andrés Nocioni and Ben Wallace. The intimidation of one of the best blockers of the 21st century was essential for them to get three consecutive years in the playoffs, without being able to pass the Conference semifinals.

After a very hectic 2007/08 season on the bench and in the offices, with the dismissal of Scott Skiles, a breath of fresh air came to Chicago with number 1 of the 2008 draft. It was Derrick Rose, the rose that grew in the cement, that made its way in a franchise wounded in its pride, nostalgic, sad, and that saw in it its new Jordan. Already in his first season he put the team in the playoffs and three years later they would get to be first in the Eastern Conference with a seasoned team and worked in defense thanks to the discipline of Tom Thibodeau, using players as notable as Carlos Boozer or Joakim Noah. The franchise played it all on demand, offering Derrick a salary of $ 98 million over five years. It was all or nothing and nothing came out.

In 2011/12, when they were supposed to have learned from last year’s experience of falling to the Miami Heat Wade, Lebron and Bosh, the rose faded. Continuing injuries and debacle in the first playoff game against the Sixers, with a serious knee injury after which he has never been the same. The block held firm for three more years, with sporadic Rose returns and relevant signings such as those of Jimmy Butler or Pau Gasol. The franchise burned the ships to see if that group of veterans was capable of giving any joy, but the level of competitiveness of the league and an excessively bitter game by Thibodeau, without having a great star to ensure offensive wealth with his talent, made it impossible be candidates for the title.

The project was gradually diluted, with an executive team that did not dare to opt for total reconstruction due to Butler’s presence, so they walked between two waters and lost time. Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn, Coby White and Zach Lavine have been progressively incorporated into the new project of the Chicago Bulls, still lacking in packaging and personality. The 22-43 that this campaign treasured was the true reflection that there is much to work if you want to recover something of the legacy that you left Michael Jordan and his minions. This city, these fans and this franchise deserve more than what has been offered in the last 22 years.

