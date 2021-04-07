Disappointing me: you have to listen to it

“Disillusionment” is the title of the song that you have to listen to today. How many times has this happened to you? It’s normal, don’t worry, we’ll tell you all the details here at Music News.

This song is by our very talented, Georgel, it was made in collaboration with Immasoul, and Ferraz, this song was released last April 1 and people have really loved it, especially because of the powerful message that these lyrics give you.

It is worth mentioning that Ferraz was the one who produced the song and also composed part of the lyrics, in this last part of structuring the lyrics, Goergel and our beautiful Immasoul also participated.

How many times have you become disappointed in another person? Many times, this happens often, it has happened to you, and if it has already happened to you, let me tell you something. It’s going to keep happening to you, so you have to deal with emotional detachment.

The life of a couple is wonderful, but it is more beautiful when you do not cling to anyone, remember something, always what you are going to have for yourself, is yourself, no matter what happens, the situation, the circumstances, just You have yourself and you are the most important person in your life, until you understand that, you will be able to vibrate relationships of love.

Sure, the full weight of a relationship does not depend entirely on us, but a large part does, the perspective of how we take things, and how each situation affects us. That’s very true.

Now, Georgel along with Immasoul and Ferraz through “Disillusioning me” tell you about their experience, their advice and what you should and should not do in a relationship. Check out the song here, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LOCoABgTBKo