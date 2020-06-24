According to ., the new Pokémon title will be developed by TiMi Studios, owned by China’s Tencent

Both Switch and mobile versions are expected to be free and allow cross-platform multiplayer.

Like other MOBAs, Unite will have two teams of five facing each other on a three-line map

There is a very clear trend for some years in the gaming world. A number of new genres have become immensely popular with consumers, and larger studios have been quick to release their own version with their flair. The clearest example of this recently can be seen in categories like Battle Royale, currently led by Fortnite. And even the world’s largest franchises like Pokémon don’t resist.

The above is relevant as a result of what the company owned by this very popular franchise presented. During Wednesday’s session of its Pokémon Presents, the company revealed a new one for the Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. It will be a MOBA, in the style of League of Legends, but with the iconic characters of the saga. Although it doesn’t have a release date yet, the title went viral in a matter of minutes. But not for the right reasons.

By 8:53 AM in Mexico City (CDMX), the #PokemonPresents hashtag was already the second most commented topic in the country on Twitter, with more than 30,700 posts. The vast majority of consumers, however, criticized The Pokémon Company for this announcement. Not only were they disappointed that a more ad hoc title to the spirit of the organization was not announced. Besides they took advantage to make fun of the MOBA genre in general.

That you were waiting for the Let’s go Johto or the Remake of Sinnoh and they have planted a League of Legends with Pikachu and Charizard #PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/DOIhqp43j6 – sweetheart? (@RicWazxwski) June 24, 2020

Pokémon joins the MOBA fever with Pokémon Unite, a LoL but with Charizard # PokémonPresents https://t.co/bJpPBbPbJI pic.twitter.com/ONgd8XD6Zt – MENzig Tech (@menzigtech) June 24, 2020

The whole community: Is it seriously that this made us wait a week? The Pokemon: #PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/eABzjog4vS – Gus Lima (@ Gus48582lima) June 24, 2020

#PokemonPresents An image that represents the community. pic.twitter.com/B55Q80TSDM – Rafa Canosa? #PokemonPresents (@RafaCanosa) June 24, 2020

Thanks #PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/nkvCCukfdo – Natkitsune (@Natkitsune) June 24, 2020

#PokemonPresents Have you marked a before and after in Pokémon players? pic.twitter.com/ofZ3Csp1YX – Nahrelia (@Nahrelia) June 24, 2020

When they think 2020 can’t surprise you anymore and The Pokémon Company announces a Pokemon LoL #PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/kfW3M3pAhm – Someone Irrelevant (@ElJosePerro) June 24, 2020

las pibas: my whole family passed away, my lifelong boyfriend broke up with me, my friends hate me, I have tried to commit suicide twice, you cannot understand my pain the pibardos: #PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/Gq5spAJ2iZ – ??????? (@claradlatorre) June 24, 2020

I thinking that today they would announce a good game instead of a cheap LOL with pikachu # PokemonPresents pic.twitter.com/sdCtB8Oh6m – Mario Díaz (@ Mario__1021) June 24, 2020

A fatal mistake for The Pokémon Company?

It is not the first time that a brand has made a decision that is not popular with its public. For example, Burger King failed to meet the expectations of vegan consumers with the launch of its Impossible Whopper. Adidas, too, caused annoyance after it said it was suspending all rent payments during the health contingency. Also the handling of the new Star Wars trilogy stained Disney a lot, even before George Lucas.

But you have to focus on the case of The Pokémon Company. The jump to the MOBA genre is a bit late, considering it is no longer as popular as it used to be a few years ago. However, economically it makes sense. There are still millions of consumers in the world, especially young people, who love this genre of video games. Combine your saga with this category is a way to enter another market and to publicize the franchise among Generation Z.

At the same time, it’s understandable that the company’s biggest fans are feeling a little betrayed by this news. After all, it is a movement that does not come close to the values ​​and « spirit » of the brand as it has been understood throughout all these years. Pokémon must remember that just as it’s good to gain new customers, it’s crucial not to lose your captive audience. So you need something to also meet your expectations.

The importance of brand consistency

This apparent clash between The Pokémon Company’s actions and the image it created over the years, unfortunately, is not uncommon in the market. For example, in 2018 National Geographic got into a little scandal for condemning the use of plastic, and at the same time using it. Banorte also experienced similar criticism when giving Robot Sophia a credit card. And TV Azteca was convicted for discounting the day on March 9.

With these precedents, it is clear that brand consistency is crucial for both Pokémon and any other company. Why? According to The Thrive, if you have a consistent message, you can spread the company’s recognition and impact. In Clear Voice data, it is also a crucial element in building loyalty and trust. According to Endeavor Creative, it is also essential to build emotional ties with the public.

