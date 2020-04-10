Rafael Amaya is better known as “The Lord of the heavens”For his performance in the Telemundo narcoseries where he played Aurelio Casillas. The actor left during the sixth season due to health problems, something that represented a great challenge for his writer Luis Zelkowicz.

But even stronger was the challenge of not having the main character during the seventh season when it was confirmed that Amaya would no longer return to the series.

“There are always unforeseen events for one reason or another. Previously, in season 3, for example, after having 10-12 chapters written we had to return to kill the protagonist’s brother and that contrary to being a problem and causing chaos, always one that understands it as a challenge, you you raise it and end up solving it, ”Zelkowicz told the YouTube channel Escritor Wannabe.

The narcoserie writer said he knows how to solve situations when the pressure is on him. “I feel it as part of my daily life, of my challenges and until now fortunately I have been able to solve it well,” he explained.

When Amaya came out in the middle of the sixth season, the author considered finishing the series completely. But after seeing the hearing results, it was decided to continue.

“It is easy to say, but it has been a 7-year process that has resulted in characters with depth, who continue to stay there. We have had to kill some of them. This is a story with many bad and few good, a lot of death because it is a story that touches a great Latin American drama that is drug trafficking, “he added.

Telemundo has not yet confirmed if there will be an eighth season of the series.

