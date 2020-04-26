Inter Milan legend, with more than 850 games played between 1995 and 2014, Javier Zanetti has seen dozens and dozens of players put on the nerazzurri jersey. But the former Argentine defender, now vice-president of the Lombard club, seems to have been more particularly marked by one of them. During a live on Instagram with Christian Vieri, Zanetti told unlikely anecdotes about Taribo West, who was his teammate at Inter from 1997 to 1999.

“He was unique!”

“One year, he had disappeared the whole month of January. He had been looked for and he had returned on February 1. When he returned, he said to me:” Captain, I got married. In my country, it works like that, it’s a month of vacation. “He was unique! There was also this time when he invited us for his birthday around 7 pm. When we arrived, he started to pray. One hour, two hours, three hours … We were incredibly hungry! But the birthday ended like that. In the end, we left without eating, “recalls Zanetti in a laugh, in words relayed by Sky Italia.

Renowned for his aggressiveness on the ground as well as for his daring haircuts to say the least, West damn traveled after his stint at Inter. Passed through England (Derby County), Germany (Kaiserslautern) or even Serbia (Partizan Belgrade), the Nigerian left side revealed in Auxerre hung up his boots in 2008 after a last experience at Paykan Tehran. He later converted to a pastor.