Disappear Fodepar, a mistake that would put at risk the Mexican Olympic participation

▲ Ana Guevara, owner of the Conade, appears in these images of the videoconference; the shooter Alejandra Zavala (both at the top); the racquetball player Paola Longoria and the Paralympic swimmer Gustavo Sánchez, who were some of the participants in the forum to analyze what will happen to the trust.

Enrique Mendez

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 3, 2020, p. a12

Olympic medalists, specialists and the head of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (Conade), Ana Gabriela Guevara, stated that the disappearance of the High Performance Sports Fund (Fodepar) would constitute a mistake and would put the delegation’s participation at risk. Mexican at the Tokyo Olympics, although they agreed to improve their administration, make the management of funds and the verification of expenses more transparent.

It would be regressive to try to eliminate it, the official stressed in a virtual forum called by the Budget Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, while the racquetball medalist Paola Longoria maintained that the athletes understand the changes, but the more they invest in the sport, the it will pacify the country.

The coordinator of Morena, Mario Delgado, who has proposed the extinction of funds and trusts, stated that, if from the analysis of his initiative it is concluded that Fodepar administers support for sport, it will continue; but if it must be done differently, a new figure will be found, which will be transparent, but guaranteed that the funds will not be eliminated.

It would be very unfortunate if the supports were to disappear. They are not at risk. It is how we manage them best. If we move to another figure, he said.

In addition, the head of the Conade maintained that the resources are fully committed, there is no way to simulate, to triangulate, to make a second lane, everything is labeled.

He explained that the Fodepar “is the common trunk with which Conade helps athletes, hires coaches and provides support such as transportation, food, lodging, sports equipment, clothing and footwear, and technical, scientific and technological assistance.

Afonso Geoffrey Recoder, president of the Disciplinary Panel of the National Anti-Doping Committee, specified that only 23 percent of the fund – which currently has almost 298 million pesos – is used to pay scholarships for high-performance athletes.

The flexibility allows the payment of registrations to international fair, purchase of specialized sports equipment, hiring of specialized human resources: doctors, psychologists, nutritionists, physiotherapists; hiring of trainers and technical specialists in training methodology, as well as administrative processes, he cited.

Alejandra Zavala Vázquez, medalist in sports shooting, affirmed that the trust plays an important role in supporting athletes, but agreed that weak points can be addressed, such as verification. There are gaps because there is an opportunity for it to come or not complete, he said.

Amalia Pérez Vázquez, a Paralympic weightlifting medalist, maintained that withdrawing the trust will not solve the mismanagement and proposed that the resources be followed up to avoid being tampered with and whoever owes it.

The jumper Luis Alberto Rivera and the Paralympic swimmer Gustavo Sánchez Martínez pointed out that the participation of the private initiative can be recovered. Sánchez Martínez concluded: If it disappears, Mexico will have a major setback in the sport.

.