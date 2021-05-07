Disagreements at Tesla on Autopilot

Last January, at a Tesla earnings presentation, Elon Musk was asked by an analyst about the company’s roadmap for autonomous driving features. The response of the founder and CEO of the company was clear and somewhat surprising: Tesla would reach autonomy level 5 (the maximum, which does not even require the presence of a driver at the controls) at the end of this year.

A truly daring statement, especially since it became known, last March, that internally the company assigned its Autopilot, the set of driving assistance systems, level 2. that doesn’t even allow you to separate your hands from the wheel. A year seems like a short time, but still Musk insisted, stating that he had a good knowledge of the plans, the betas and the development of the system.

Yet today we learn from Ars Technica that just a few weeks later CJ Moore, Tesla’s director of autopilot software, met with California state regulators. At that meeting, the technical manager was asked about Musk’s claims (the presentation of results was not the first time he said it) about level 5 at the end of the year, to which Moore replied that the CEO’s claims did not match the company’s engineering jobs. Something that fits much better with what we already saw at the end of March.

It is not the first time, if we remember a little, that Elon Musk says that total autonomous driving is very close. Already in 2016 he came to affirm that everything was practically solved, and that in a period of a couple of years level 5 would be a reality. Some statements that, by the way, were one of the triggers that the then head of Tesla’s Autopilot decided to leave the company.

There is no doubt, and undeniable, that Elon Musk’s vision has been a true revolution in the motor industry. If not for Testa, it is very likely that both the autonomous driving functions and the popularization of electric vehicles were inferior to what we know today. The appearance of Tesla was a shock to a sector that needed a stimulus of this type, and there is no doubt that many brands have been able to respond, thus giving an important turn in the R&D departments of these companies.

However, Elon Musk has a habit of magnifying the achievements, plans and goals of his companies, and in the end this can backfire. To this day, the Tesla are still sold like hotcakes, and it seems that after a few quite turbulent years, they have finally managed to stabilize and optimize production. However, promising a level of autonomy of five when what you have is really a two, can disappoint many people, and that can end up taking its toll.