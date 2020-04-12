One of the characteristics of modern operating systems is multitasking. It is a function that allows you to use two applications at the same time, so you can work faster from a single screen. This requires redistributing the display space into sections and may not be worth it on a 10.2-inch screen or less. If this is your case, we will tell you how to disconnect multitasking on your iPad.

How to disconnect multitasking on iPad

Multitask is a feature that you can take advantage of if you have a good screen. Consulting two files at the same time or using two applications on the same screen at good resolution are great benefits that improve your productivity exponentially. Of course, having several spreadsheets open you must be very clear about which one you are consulting at what time, since the divisions are not as well limited as in the word processor.

This may be one of the best examples of why you need to disable iPad multitasking. Let’s keep in mind that there are several ways to work with this function: one of them is the Slide over, which is used by sliding an app from the Dock to one side of the screen, and the other is the Split View, which is activated in a similar way but taking the space from another application.

Once you know them we are going to what really matters in this article and that is to disable these multitasking options. In the settings you will have to go to Settings> Home Screen and Dock> Multitasking and from here disconnect the function of allowing various applications. In this way, only one application will be executed on the screen, although the gestures and the Picture in Picture (or PiP) options will still be activated.

With this you will ensure that your 10.2-inch or 9.7-inch screen is not reduced by the use of applications, which will remain active in the background. In this way, you can use several applications as long as you have access to them in the background. You will have to select them one by one whenever you want to use them, but the good part is that you will have the 100% operational screen to work with it.