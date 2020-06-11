Mexico.- The controversy continues due to the words of Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio against the Mexican national team, and this time it was the FMF’s general sports director, Gerardo Torrado, who asked the former DT “Tri” to respect the locker room protocols.

Osorio had unveiled a talk with those selected from the ‘Tri’ prior to the round of 16 match against Brazil, where he indicated that he felt the lack of character of some players, for which Gerardo Torrado asked the Colombian for respect in a diplomatic way.

There are dress codes, if it happened or not, it should have stayed in that circle. I am more concerned with current situations. It seems to me that as the saying goes: ‘Dirty laundry at home’; I think those questions should not come out of a dressing room, “he said in an interview with Marca Claro.

The nicknamed “Borrego” was also asked about the possibility that both the son of ‘Chaco’ Giménez and the ‘Loco’ Abreu could wear the shirt of the Mexican team, to which the Pumas youth squad commented that they are talented players who if they are in youth team plans.

I personally have had Chaquito, to show him that we are interested in him playing with the Mexican National Team; for different categories. We have it contemplated. As we also do with the ‘Loquito’, who has already been on tours with us. Of course we consider them among the best, “he said.

On the official dates in which the World Cup qualifiers could take place and the Under 23 pre-Olympic that was pending this year, Torrado said that they are still waiting for CONCACAF to make the decisions to determine a date, however he added that it will also depend on how evolve the theme of the pandemic and health.

We are waiting for Concacaf and FIFA to give us official announcements, to accordingly, put action on the plan. We cannot go ahead, at the moment we wait for them to give us the green light of the dates, the playoffs will probably be played in Mexico. “

Most likely that pre-Olympic will take place in March, as planned this year, but it will all depend on how the health issue in the world develops, “he concluded.

