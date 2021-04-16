“Dirty and disloyal?” Luis Miguel: The Series reveals character | Instagram

One of the novelties of the second season of the series singer Luis Miguel, is the appearance of a character that will surely unleash controversy among fans of the Netflix production.

It is about “Patricio Robles” (played by Pablo Cruz Guerrero) an ambitious record executive who seeks to be the singer’s representative after Hugo López (César Bordón), the professional tutor of Luis Miguel, invites you to join your team.

His methods, somewhat dirty and even seem disloyal, will give something to talk about, but his intention to take Luis Miguel in style at the international level is genuine.

Although his role is fictitious, Pablo admits that there is inspiration in the occasional character professionally close to the interpreter of “La Inconditional.

Obviously, it does not certify that these models on which the writers relied were a kind of intermediaries for the career of “Luismi“He’ll shine big in America and they’ll connect him to Frank Sinatra.

I do not come to offer (Luis Miguel) a solution in his life, I come to offer structure and order, which is what I see as a young man, more or less the same age as Patricio Robles, and he identify themselves.

Luis Miguel had a lot of order, but did not have affection and the other, who had affection, but had no order. So, they are there to complement each other, says the actor in his character’s voice.

The 37-year-old histrion highlights that through his characterization he appeals to the ambition of the protagonist of the story to get out of the schemes imposed by the industry and his family reality.

It is there, he says, for the star to dare to take increasingly risky steps so that what he wants to say artistically reaches his audience without intermediaries.

Beyond being a mean character, Patricio is a character with serious emotional deficiencies and he sees in Luis Miguel the possibility of trying to overcome them with all the adornment, all the paraphernalia that surrounds the singer.

Who is Pablo Cruz Guerrero?

Although you may not have heard much about him, the Mexican actor has been consolidating his career after participating in soap operas, series, plays and movies, not only in Mexico but also in Spain and the United States of America.

Pablo Cruz-Guerrero de la Concha is originally from Mexico City, currently with 37 years old, he began his studies at the CEA (Televisa Art Education Center), this after he first studied the Administration career.

Among his most outstanding works on television, he has appeared in novels such as “Word of a woman”, “Dear enemy”, “My sin”, his big break would be in the melodrama “When I fall in love” where he played Daniel.

Pablo has also managed to excel in various stagings that he has performed in the Federal District and Veracruz, “The Salem Witches” and the Wind Wounds “to name a few of them.

It would be in the seventh art where the star’s talent would also leave its mark with films such as The Student, a film that was also awarded at the XL Festival de las Diosas de Plata5 and at the Chicago Latino Film Festival.

Likewise, he formed the cast of the popular film Pobres divas, (From Prada to Nada) currently collaborating in the series the “S3xo weak” and respectively it will be the Luis Miguel Series which will surely give greater projection to his entire career.